Elections 2022: 38% of candidates do not declare wealth, 12% are millionaires and 1 is a billionaire | Election in Numbers

This year’s election will have 12% of millionaire candidates and 38% with no assetsin addition to a billionaire candidate, point to preliminary data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The deadline to register a candidacy ended on Monday, but the Electoral Court has not yet finalized the consolidation of statistics.

Millionaires are more present among candidates for president (58%) and vice president (50%). Those without assets are 40% among state deputies and 36% among federal deputies. Two vice-presidential candidates informed the Electoral Court that they had no assets.

The only billionaire candidate, the heir to the Votorantim group Marcos Ermírio de Moraes (PSDB), is running for the 2nd substitute on the ticket in which former Goiás governor Marconi Perillo (PSDB) is running for state senator.

Political scientist and professor at the Federal University of Paraná, Emerson Cervi says that the Brazilian political system “concentrates better conditions or a greater chance of electoral success among the richest”.

“We tend to have a replication that is almost a vicious cycle. If he has more assets he tends to be elected, and if he is elected he tends to keep assets”, he comments.

Researcher at the Center for Studies in Public Sector Politics and Economics (Cepesp) at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Arthur Fisch says that the proportion of millionaires is always higher among candidates than among the Brazilian population.

“Having more money gives you more security to campaign, it ends up being discrepant in relation to the rest of society”, he says.

Novo follows as the party with the most millionaire candidates proportionally (27% of the total), followed by the PSD (21%), PP (20%), União (20%) and PL (20%).

According to Cervi, this higher percentage between right-wing and center-right parties is explained by the social origin of the cadres of these acronyms.

“These are parties that seek candidates in a class, in a swath of society that tend to be middle class upwards. In general, they are not [candidatos] of popular origin”, he says.

The PCB is the only acronym that does not have candidates for public office with more than R$ 1 million in assets.