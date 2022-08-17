Electoral calendar reduces gasoline price, criticizes FUP

Ivonete Dainese Petrobras reduces the price of a liter of gasoline at refineries from today

The price of gasoline falls by R$ 0.18 per liter in refineries this Tuesday (16). With this, the fuel will go from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53 at the distributors. This is the second reduction in fuel prices in 18 days. For the Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), it is an electoral measure by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Last Friday (12), diesel had its second reduction in seven days, falling by R$ 0.42 per liter in refineries.

“Less than 50 days before the elections, Bolsonaro announced this Monday, the 15th, a new drop in the price of gasoline at the refinery, based on the criterion of the electoral calendar policy and in an attempt to minimize the damage caused to the economy and the population by the readjustment of 145.8% in gasoline, accumulated during the Bolsonaro administration”, says the general coordinator of the FUP, Deyvid Bacelar.

“What the President of the Republic is doing is taking the ICMS off the price, which went to schools, hospitals, health centers. He took the money from the states, but did not change the PPI (import parity price policy), that would reduce the dividend of Petrobras shareholders”, he adds.

The Federation calls for the end of the international parity policy, established during the government of former President Michel Temer, in 2016.

“Bolsonaro had enough time to end the PPI and prevent the escalation of fuel, transport and food inflation, but he did nothing to solve this problem during his entire term”, he concludes.





