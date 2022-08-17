Electricity bill in SC will increase by up to 16.8%; see the adjustment for your property

Yadunandan Singh

The electricity bill of Santa Catarina will be more expensive from next Monday (22). The energy for Celesc consumers will have readjustments between 7.66% and 16.81%, as defined by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) this Tuesday (16).

The lower percentage will be applied to residential consumers, which are part of the so-called Group B. This category also includes other types of properties, such as those in rural areas and small businesses, which also consume low voltage and will experience an average readjustment of 8, 17%.

— It is important to highlight that the adjustment of this Group B was much lower than the inflation of the 12-month period and that these consumers together represent 99.64% of Celesc’s consumer market — said the director of regulation and energy management of the state-owned company, Fábio valentine, to Catarina diary.

The highest percentage of readjustment foreseen by Aneel will fall on industries and large commerce, from the so-called Group A and treated as high voltage consumers.

