Elisa Lucinda says she is ashamed of Regina Duarte after actress detonates letter for democracy

247 – After Regina Duarte made a post on her Instagram profile saying that she is ashamed of the artists who read the letter in defense of democracy, Elisa Lucinda countered her professional colleague and said that she is the one who is ashamed. “And I of you”, wrote the actress, who always takes a stand against the current government. The information is from the Na Telinha portal.

In the post, the Bolsonarista shared a video of Jovem Pan and returned to defend Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “How ashamed I am of this ‘take'”, she began, who also encouraged whoever was detonating the act. “Beat me, patriots, because my stupid pluralism prevents me from beating the category, no matter how indignant I am! Guilherme Fiuza, brave warrior, tell me if it’s that obliteration really reaches the height of cynicism and little shame? “, he asked.

“What DEMOCRACY are these people talking about? What respects the 4 Lines of the Constitution cannot be because if one thing President Bolsonaro is doing is acting constitutionally to the last hair! Bolsonaro is an example of Democracy for the whole world”, Regina argued.

