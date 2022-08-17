End of the soap opera ‘Além da Illusion’ has pregnancy and new couple. Know everything!

The last chapter of novel “Beyond Illusion” will be marked by a five year time pass. The six o’clock soap opera comes to an end this Friday (19) with the first pregnancy of Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and the death of Úrsula (Bárbara Paz). In addition, Olivia (Debora Ozório) fulfills her dream of becoming a mother, and Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) prevents the death of Davi (Rafael Vitti).

And it’s during a magician’s show that the public will know what happened to the characters of the story that will give way to “Mar do Sertão” from Monday (22) – read here what happens in the first week. Between the finals, the audience will see Olivia with two children of approximately six years, fruits of the marriage with Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo).

According to the “TV News” portal, leticia (Larissa Nunes) will have a one year old daughter with Bento (Matheus Dias), while her ex-husband, Lorenzo (Guilherme Prates) will find a new love. Already married, Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) and Inácio (Ricky Tavares) are expecting their first child.

Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) returns to Brazil with Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) alongside the couple’s son, Fernando, after spending time in London, where the pawn will complete his medical school. Sister of the seamstress, Violeta (Malu Galli) adopts a daughter with Eugênio (Marcello Novaes).

It doesn’t hurt to remember that Matias (Antonio Calloni) will forge his own death, in Alessandra Poggi’s period novel.