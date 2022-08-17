“Enemy of talent”; Netizens detonate Tierry after the singer’s performance during the ‘Meeting’

This Tuesday morning (16), the singer Tierry was present on the stage of ‘Date‘ to publicize his latest partnership with singer Zezé di Camargo. However, the performance of his new song doesn’t seem to have pleased viewers much.

That’s because Gabi Martins’ ex ended up becoming the target of criticism on the web when he was out of tune during the performance of the song. “This Tierry records music in a tone he can’t stand and keeps groaning,” said one netizen. “I don’t know why Tierry insists on singing in a key he can’t reach”said another.

“My God, this Tierry is very hostile to talent. What torture these songs, I feel a physical discomfort”, “How awful this Tierry singing live. My God! No, no!” were other criticisms about the singer. There were those who also defended the artist: “Tierry couldn’t sing right at the Meeting, the return from the studio must be awful, or he’s not having a good day”said one netizen.

The sertanejo is not the first to have problems with tuning in the morning on TV Globo. When the program was led by Fátima Bernardes, the presenter had already commented that some singers had a certain resistance in accepting an invitation to sing live on TV early in the morning.