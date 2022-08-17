English pirate who would have left treasure in Ilhabela inspires rum production – 08/17/2022

Those who visit Ilhabela and its beaches on the north coast of São Paulo, 210 kilometers from the capital, probably do not imagine that the archipelago has already been adopted by pirates as a base for looting and attacks in the region. There, they prepared for the attacks and celebrated the victories, with rum as a mandatory drink in both situations.

Legend has it that the privateer Thomas cavendish left a great treasure hidden on the island, which feeds the imagination and memories of many caiçaras.

Born in Trimley St. Martin, England, in 1560, Thomas Cavendish came to study at Cambridge, but abandoned his studies at the age of 17, when he already managed the lands inherited from his parents. He easily joined the social circle of Elizabeth I’s royal court, thanks to his sister Anna, the queen’s lady-in-waiting.

His adventurous streak made him interested in navigation and, more than that, he wanted to repeat the feat of great names. His first feat was to sail the seas in an ambitious navigation around the globe, imitating the conquests of the privateer Francis Drake, who was considered a national hero for his navigations and assaults against Spanish colonies in the Pacific, as well as the ships of King Felipe II.

Brazilian coast as a base

In the book “O Corsário de Ilhabela” (2008, Editora Ottoni), which brings translated manuscripts from the last days of Cavendish’s life, author Paulo Edson tells that the first stop of the English pirate on the coast of São Paulo took place in November 1586. His fleet had left English waters four months earlier, with the aim of sailing the seas around the world.

“The Brazilian coast was a strategic point for English corsairs and navigators who tried to reach the South Sea (Pacific Ocean), closed to foreigners by the Spaniards. (…) In Brazil, adventurers would find food for refueling, in addition to having the opportunity to intercept ships loaded with goods and merchandise bound for the metropolis”, explains the writer.

On São Sebastião Island (where the municipal headquarters and historic center of Ilhabela are located), Cavendish and the crew docked and stayed for a month, before crossing the Strait of Magellan, in the extreme south of Chile.

A year later, they reached the coveted Pacific coast of California and, from there, continued looting villages and ports on Asian islands, returning to England in 1588, after rounding the Cape of Good Hope, in South Africa.

Cavendish returned rich to his homeland and became known as the third man to circumnavigate the globe — Ferdinand Magellan was the first, between 1519 and 1522; and Francis Drake, the second, traveling between 1577 and 1580.

Attack on Santos and São Vicente

Half a decade after the successful first voyage, Cavendish left English harbor Plymouth in August 1591, with a fleet of five vessels and approximately 350 men. In December, they moored in the São Sebastião channel, between the island and the city of São Sebastião, where they prepared to attack Santos on Christmas night.

At the time, the villages of Santos and São Vicente had the cultivation of cane and the production of sugar as main economic activities. No wonder, there were large properties with many slaves there, that is, they were perfect places for the resupply of the fleet and looting.

Jeannis Michail Platon wrote in his book “Ilhabela Seus Enigmas” (2006, JM Platon Náutica Publisher) that, between the mid-16th century and the end of the 19th century, the island, “for its sacks and bays, was a tropical paradise for pirates eager to attack ships and towns along the coast of São Paulo”.

According to the writer, “the base of operations was Castelhanos Bay, particularly Saco do Sombrio, where they did everything in secret, as it is invisible to anyone passing by due to the high mountains that surround it”.

“Besides Sombrio, another natural shelter used by sea thieves was Praia da Serraria, also nearby. Between one attack and another, the deeds were celebrated in these places with a party watered with rum, wine and hearty food”, highlights the author. .

According to the writing of Jeannis Michail Platon, it was in Saco do Sombrio that Cavendish masterminded the invasion of Santos with one hundred of his men, aboard three ships. Days after his detachments dominated the village, he arrived with two other ships and remained there for two months.

During this period, they built fortifications, looted money, looted goods and other riches, and set fire to plantations.

legendary treasure

“Another Englishman, Anthony Knivet, a member of Thomas Cavendish’s expedition, tells that, upon returning to Ilhabela, the corsair would have buried a fabulous treasure in the areas of Baía de Castelhanos, stolen in Vila de São Vicente”, brings the book “Ilhabela Seus Enigmas “.

There are different versions for the outcome of the story of the English privateer, who never returned to his home seas after this expedition. One of the variants is that he was the victim of a mutiny by the sailors who survived the scurvy epidemic that took place on board – no one wanted to return to the UK, so he was hanged. The crew would have returned to the Bay of Castelhanos, where they settled.

Another aspect says that he died on the high seas, in a very shaken emotional state due to the successive upheavals he faced. This includes worn-out leadership; the need to hastily leave the coast of São Paulo, without provisions, after an ambush by Portuguese and Indians; and having faced terrible storms. When he fled, he wanted to reach the island of Saint Helena, off the African coast, territory he never reached.

Pirate gave birth to rum

After listening to his father tell stories about the famous privateer who was in the archipelago on more than one occasion, entrepreneur and alembic master Joseph Van Sebroeck had no doubts when he created a rum born in Ilhabela and named it Cavendish.

As he says, the launch of the drink last year was a way of following in the footsteps of his father Etienne Van Sebroeck, who in 1958 was already producing cachaça in a still in the region. “My dad always told me this story when I was a kid, so rum was a way to keep his legacy alive,” argues Sebroeck.

White Cavendish Rum is produced by Destilaria Dona Filó and brings aromatic notes of banana, sugar cane and spices. Versatile, it can be consumed neat or as a base for drinks (see recipes below). Its alcohol content is 40%, while the aged version reaches 42%.

In its first year of life, Brazilian rum was awarded the silver medal in the most recent edition of the Spirits Selection by the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles – CMB).

As it is made from sugar cane, rum has a lot to do with cachaça. The history of the drink celebrated today dates back to the 1430s, when the staple food began to be cultivated in the Caribbean islands (Caribbean), having come from the Canary Islands together with the fleets of Christopher Columbus.

Rum can be made in two ways: agricultural, in which it is obtained directly from fermented sugarcane juice; and the industrial one, made from molasses — the case of the drink from Ilhabela. Distillation can be done in a distillation column or in a still.

The cachaça appeared around 1530, in São Vicente.

Both cachaça and rum have their versions aged in wood, a process adopted to ensure that the drinks create their own characteristics, aromas and particular flavors.

Navigating through Ilhabela

In addition to having his own rum, Van Sebroeck wanted drink lovers to live a different experience similar to that of pirates. Following the legends, the corsairs took generous doses of the drink before the looting, as the high alcohol content encouraged them, and in the celebrations after the conquests.

In a partnership with sailor Ubiratan Matos, a caiçara from São Sebastião, they created a tour of Ilhabela to tell the connection between the north coast and the famous pirate and, consequently, with rum.

“I’ve been listening to this story a lot since I was born, because my uncles counted on my grandfather and grandmother. They said that Cavendish, after looting Vila de Santos, returned to organize himself here, on the beach, and hide his treasure. They say there’s another treasure in Praia do Gato”, says Ubiratan, owner of the 80-foot Veleiro Dália, which is the stage for the rum-watered tour.

His father was born and raised in one of the most famous communities and one of the most beautiful beaches in Ilhabela, Praia do Bonete. The family accumulates stories referring to the sea. His grandfather Jacinto followed “live” the biggest transatlantic accident off the coast of Brazil, the shipwreck of the Spanish Príncipe de Asturias in 1916, when nearly 500 people died. “He was fishing and saw everything,” says Ubiratan.

drinking like pirates

In order to offer an even more intense and differentiated experience for the appreciation of rum, Joseph and Ubiratan bet on tours aboard the classic vessel. The tour is done by appointment and, throughout the tour, a bartender prepares drinks made with the rum born in Ilhabela.

The vessel is inspired by the famous 19th century schooners Nokomis and Lafayette, designed for fishing and redesigned for sailing. “It’s an opportunity to feel inside the story through a ride on the vessel”, emphasizes Ubiratan.

While sailing through the São Sebastião channel, the participating group also listens to the history of the boat and experiences the sensation of traveling and even commanding a vessel of the kind.

first floating cellar

Previously intended only for alcohol tours, the Veleiro Dália enters a new phase and, according to the entrepreneurs, has been transformed into the first floating winery in the country. In the basement of the boat are the 14 oak barrels, which accommodate almost 3,000 liters of rum on board.

The aging time of the first batch is 3 years, but the idea is to have batches with more aging time in the future, in addition to doubling the amount of barrels available.

