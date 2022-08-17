Entrepreneurs lead electoral candidates; PMs shoot

Entrepreneurs correspond to 13% of the total number of registered candidates; military police are 2.87%, up 33.83% compared to 2018

The deadline for candidacy registration for the October elections ended on Monday (15.Aug). 28,109 applications were sent for the positions of president and vice president, governor and vice president, senator and alternates, federal, state and district deputy.

The data were sent to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) system, in the case of the race for the Planalto, or to the TREs (Regional Electoral Courts) of each location, in the other candidacies.

According to the information recorded, the most common profession among candidates is entrepreneur. There were 3,584 enrolled, or 12.75% of the total.

Next come lawyers (7.26%), councilors (3.88%), deputies (3.84%) and retirees (2.88%) – except civil servants. The activity of 4,915 candidates (17%) is marked as “others”.

In the 7th position of the list are the military police, with 807 confirmed candidacies, or 2.87% of the total. The category had a sharp growth in subscribers: 33.83% more than in 2018, when there were 603 candidates.

Closing the top 10 were merchants (803 candidates, or 2.86% of the total), administrators (791, or 2.81%) and state civil servants (754, or 2.68%).

Courts have until September 12 to process and adjudicate all candidacy registration requests and any appeals.

In the 2018 elections, the Electoral Justice received a total of 29,084 candidacies, 3.5% more than this year. About 2,600 were challenged. The reasons range from lack of data to non-compliance with the Clean Record Law, among others.

The 1st shift will be held on October 2nd. If there is a 2nd shift, the reserved date is the 30th of the same month.