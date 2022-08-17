Entrepreneurship for Bolsonaro is an elegant way to tell everyone to turn around – 08/16/2022

Entrepreneurship, in dictionaries, is the “willingness or ability to idealize, coordinate and carry out projects, services, businesses”. For Sebrae (Brazilian Service of Support to Micro and Small Enterprises), the term is increasingly used to define “people capable of identifying problems, opportunities and finding innovative solutions”.

In Brazilian-style entrepreneurship, however, an entrepreneur is that worker who, due to difficulty in finding a job, and out of absolute necessity, turns around as best he can to earn some income. The numbers of entrepreneurship in Brazil help to give an idea of ​​the high incidence of poverty in society and the scarcity of job opportunities in the economy.

According to data from the latest edition of the Atlas of Small Businesses, now published, with information updated until December 2021, 30 million workers, between formal and informal, are “entrepreneurs”. The Brazilian “entrepreneurship” rate in 2021, of 30.4% of the adult population (between 18 and 64 years old), places Brazil, according to Sebrae, in the fifth position of the ranking among 50 economies evaluated by the GEM (Global Entrepreneurship Monitor) .

Almost all of them — the proportion reaches 90% —, Brazilian “entrepreneurs” run businesses without employees. One in nine is actually a self-employed service provider. In other words, he works on his own.

Another characteristic of Brazilian “entrepreneurs” is the low “turnover” of business. Almost half manage to earn a monthly income of up to one minimum wage, while about a third earn one to two minimum wages per month. Three out of four Brazilian “entrepreneurs” do not earn even R$2,500 per month.

This “entrepreneurship by necessity”, as defined by Sebrae itself, reflects the oscillations of economic activity and its impact on the job market. It also reflects the evolution of labor relations and the legal rules that regulate these relations, as well as technological advances, such as the dissemination of the internet, which facilitate the provision of services.

The entrepreneurship rate, ie the number of self-employed people among those of working age, of just over 20% in 2002, registered a downward trend until 2014. It reached a record in 2015, reaching around 40%, and ebbed with the pandemic, rising again in the second half of 2021, closing the year with 30.4% of self-employed workers in the total working age population.

Entrepreneurship, in the strictest sense of the word, is associated with innovation—whether it is the introduction of a new product, the creation or improvement of a production or sales method, and the opening of new markets. It would be something more suited to what startups propose.

In the Bolsonaro government, the belief that reducing labor costs would have the power to generate jobs collaborated to promote an increase in precariousness in labor relations. The unemployment rate, however, only started to decline, after peaks in 2021, due to the positive reaction of economic activity to the stimuli of income transfers and the injection of resources into the market, which intensified in 2022.

In his government plan for the next term, Bolsonaro places absolute emphasis on entrepreneurship. “Generating employment and income is the objective of any democratic government that believes in economic freedom”, it is written in the program delivered to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Tuesday (9). For Bolsonaro, according to his program, one of the “fundamental factors” for this to happen is the stimulus to entrepreneurship.

When, however, it turns out that entrepreneurship is nothing more than an elegant word for a daily life of hard survival and chasing some income in any way possible, reality translates into a social anomaly. It is also the reality of a government that shows itself incapable of promoting not only robust and sustainable economic activity, but also of implementing well-structured and effective employment policies. It remains, then, to transfer to the “entrepreneurs” the responsibility of managing to earn their livelihood and that of their family.