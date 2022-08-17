Ex-Globo is accused of fraud to keep R$ 10 million from her husband

Former Globo actress Suzy Camacho, 61, was accused of deceiving a judge to obtain the release of a fortune of R$ 10 million from her husband. According to the prosecution of the Public Ministry of São Paulo, she used ideologically false certificates to deceive the Justice. The information is from the column Rogério Gentile, from UOL.

She has been married to businessman Farid Curi, 85, since 2013, under a mandatory separation of property regime. In 2020, she tried to withdraw her fortune from an investment fund, but the businessman’s children filed a request for a block.

However, Suzy won the right in the millions with false health certificates about her husband who has been hospitalized for two years with cerebral palsy. The MP accuses the actress of “deceiving” the doctors who signed the documents. The agency says she masked the facts and failed to inform doctors that the statements would be used as evidence of her husband’s mental capacity.

In addition, the Public Ministry says that “at the request of the actress, [o médico] stopped exposing negative or harmful information.” Sought by the column Rogério Gentile, from UOL, the defense of Suzy Camacho denied the accusations and stated that the process is yet another financial dispute between the children of Farid Curi against the actress.