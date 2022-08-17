Ezra Miller: Actor Admits Psychological Problems and Apologizes; check out!

Actor Ezra Miller, known for the role of The Flash in the film Justice League, spoke out after receiving multiple allegations of abuse, assault, theft and more. The Hollywood star acknowledged that she has been going through serious problems and admitted to starting medical treatment.

“Having recently been through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” a representative for Miller told Variety yesterday.

“I want to apologize to everyone I alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” she added.

This was the first time the actor has spoken publicly about the various troublesome cases he has been involved in. The star’s erratic behavior began in 2020, when, among other things, he was filmed apparently hanging a fan.

After a period somewhat out of the spotlight, he returned to the news in 2022. This year, Ezra Miller has already made headlines for being twice arrested in Hawaii after being accused of threatening, harassing and assaulting.

In recent months, the artist, who declares himself non-binary, has also been accused of drugging and influencing a young girl to leave school, of harboring children amid firearms and even received a restraining order. More recently, he was charged with theft after several bottles of alcohol went missing from a house in the state of Vermont (USA).

Reflections on Warner Bros.

The flurry of trouble that Ezra Miller has been getting into has given Warner Bros. executives a headache. despite the movie The Flash set to open in theaters on June 23, 2023, there’s still no word on whether the production will actually see the light of day.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner works with 3 options for the film: keep the release date for next year, but make little publicity; release the film without Ezra in the lead role or cancel the feature film release entirely.

This last scenario would cost the studio billions. Despite this, it is worth remembering that the “boss” of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, stated earlier this month that The Flash its amazing”.