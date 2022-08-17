Ezra Miller breaks silence on crime series and begins treatment

The crimes came back into focus when the actor was questioned by the police about the disappearance of a family.

247 – After being suspected of disappearing with a family, Ezra Miller broke his silence about the various crimes he committed in the last two years. The interpreter of The Flash in the DC Comics films admitted that he suffers from “complex mental health problems” and announced the beginning of his treatment “Intense crisis”, he justified. The report is from the TV news portal.

“I want to apologize to everyone for alarming and upsetting me about my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” Miller promised in a statement sent to Variety magazine.

Ezra was arrested a few times in Hawaii for assault. In April of this year, the star threw a chair at a woman in a restaurant. Prior to that, he was also accused of harassing a woman in Germany and strangling a fan in Iceland.

Law enforcement officials tried to contact the woman twice, without success, after deeming Miller's home an unsafe environment for children, as there were drugs, guns and drinks in the area.

Law enforcement officials tried to contact the woman twice, without success, after deeming Miller’s home an unsafe environment for children, as there were drugs, guns and drinks in the area.

