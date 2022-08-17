Facial expressions in The Last of Us remake compared to the original

Raju Singh 32 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Facial expressions in The Last of Us remake compared to the original 0 Views

Naughty Dog has presented another scene from The Last of Us in the remade version for PlayStation 5, which will be available on September 2, to show potential stakeholders the improvements made to the models and especially the facial expressions of the protagonists Joel and Ellie.

The short video shows Neil Druckmann, one of the studio leaders at PlayStation Studios, talking about how new technology can make characters even more expressive. Highlighting the faces and minute details that give greater realism, the video shows how small movements on the face of the real actors were recreated with greater fidelity in the new version.

To show how the improvements made to the PS5 remake models are closer to the performances of Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, Naughty Dog shared this video and the folks at Naughty Dog Info decided to put the scene side by side with the original version:

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

AMD AM5 Socket – Supported Processors, Motherboards, and New Technologies

All about AMD’s new socket for next-gen Zen4 processors The socket / socket AM4 arrived …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved