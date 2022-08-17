Facial expressions in The Last of Us remake compared to the original

Naughty Dog has presented another scene from The Last of Us in the remade version for PlayStation 5, which will be available on September 2, to show potential stakeholders the improvements made to the models and especially the facial expressions of the protagonists Joel and Ellie.

The short video shows Neil Druckmann, one of the studio leaders at PlayStation Studios, talking about how new technology can make characters even more expressive. Highlighting the faces and minute details that give greater realism, the video shows how small movements on the face of the real actors were recreated with greater fidelity in the new version.

Storytelling in Motion! Take a look behind the scenes of The Last of Us Part I's mocap.



To show how the improvements made to the PS5 remake models are closer to the performances of Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, Naughty Dog shared this video and the folks at Naughty Dog Info decided to put the scene side by side with the original version:

New behind the scenes footage of The Last of Us Part I's mocap!