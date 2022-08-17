Fake psychic and father are arrested for involvement in a R$725 million scam on an elderly woman







Father and daughter arrested on suspicion of involvement in millionaire coup Photo: reproduction

False psychic Diana Rosa Stanesco, 37, and her father, Slavko Vuletic, were arrested during a Civil Police operation this Tuesday, 16, in Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro. The two are accused of involvement in the R$725 million coup against an 82-year-old woman. Both were on the run.

The victim is the widow of a large art collector and dealer and her daughter, Sabine Boghici, was arrested on the 10th, accused of stealing 16 pieces by renowned artists. Among them, there are paintings by Tarsila do Amaral, such as Sol Poente, and Di Cavalcanti. Only three of the paintings are valued at more than R$300 million. They had already been traded and were recovered in an art gallery in São Paulo.

The action that arrested the false seer and her father was called Operação Sol Poente and was commanded by the Special Police Station for Senior Citizens (Deapti). According to Jornal O Globo, the group of seers has been operating for two decades, but they rarely have declared assets in their names. Their luxury cars were purchased in the names of partners. The police indicted them for association, embezzlement, robbery, false imprisonment and extortion.

The coup began to be applied in January 2020, when the elderly woman was leaving a bank branch in Copacabana, also in the south zone. She was approached by a woman who introduced herself as a psychic and said her daughter would be sick and would die soon. But only after a year, she went to Deapti to file the complaint.

“The elderly woman claimed to be a victim of a group of seers who, together with her daughter, had kept her in private prison. […] As she is a mystic and believes in the supernatural, and because her daughter has been suffering from depression since adolescence and had tried to kill herself, she stopped to listen and followed that person”, said the titular delegate Gilberto da Cruz Ribeiro to O Globo.

During the coup, the old woman was tricked by two supposed psychics. The first was Diana, who took the victim to the home of a second psychic. Both promised to put away what was wrong with their daughter, and began to ask personal questions, such as address and if they had possessions.

“Diana promised a third seer, Rosa. This seer said that he knew that she had possessions, that she lived in Copacabana, that she had paintings of works of art and that she could pay for the work. Because of that, she believed in the gift of women”, says the delegate.

The daughter even asked the elderly woman to pay the amount requested by the group, and in two weeks, she made a transfer of R$ 5 million. During this time, her daughter moved back in with her, fired all the employees, and did not let her communicate with anyone on the pretext of the pandemic.

The attacks to obtain more money began at that time, according to the report. “As she didn’t, her daughter and Rosa started to take pictures as a pretext for prayer. They took 16 paintings and R$6 million worth of jewelry and watches. In the end, the elderly woman transferred R$ 4 million to Gabriel, Rosa’s son”, said the delegate.

Also according to the report, the victim managed to escape the house and go to a friend’s house, where she recovered and returned to her home with professionals to hospitalize her daughter. However, when she found out, the daughter left, preventing hospitalization. At that moment, the old woman changed the locks of the property and forbade her to enter.

According to the delegate, Sabine’s lawyers told the elderly woman’s lawyers that her daughter would be living in a stable union with Rosa, including the daughter was found in the false seer’s house.

“This group works individually, they fight each other, but how they needed a plot. They are all patents and are of gypsy origin. But it’s the three women who do the guesswork”, explains Ribeiro.

The authority confirmed that they have several records with the police over the 20 years of acting. Six arrest warrants were served, and during the investigation, Ronaldo passed away. Today, two people are on the run: Diana and Slavo. “We serve warrants in 14 locations. But the operation focused on Rosa’s house. We found her, Gabriel and Diana. We found several misplaced works hidden there,” she says.

The Civil Police is still trying to confirm whether two works, of the five taken, were sold to a gallery in São Paulo.