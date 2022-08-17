Fake seer who scammed R$ 725 million in elderly woman and who was on the run is arrested in Saquarema | Rio de Janeiro

False psychic Diana Rosa Stanesco, 37, who was on the run from “Operation Sunset Sun”was arrested this Tuesday (16), in Saquarema, in the Lagos Region, Rio de Janeiro.
She and her father, Slavko Vuletic, were the only fugitives from the action that arrested a gang accused of harming an elderly woman in a coup estimated at R$725 million. Slavko was also arrested.
Part of that amount was diverted into works of art, as Genevieve Boghici, 83, is the widow of collector and art dealer Jean Boghici.
At the time of arrest, Slavko tried to calm the police by saying: “We are not evil, we try to be good, but it has its deviations for sure.”
Slavko and Diana Rosa at the time of arrest – Photo: Disclosure
Slavko tried to justify his actions: ‘We are not evil, we try to be good, but there are certainly deviations.’ — Photo: Disclosure
Fake outlaw psychic has 19 criminal records
This Tuesday’s action, as well as the “Sol Poente” operation, was organized by the Special Police Station for Senior Citizens (Deapti).
Diana Rosa, who has 19 criminal notes on his police record, was the first false psychic to approach Genevieve on the street with a false prediction that her daughter was very sick and would die if she was not the subject of spiritual work.
Diana Rosa on her social networks and in the photo of the Portal do Procurados — Photo: Reproduction
The plan was devised by Genevieve’s daughter, Sabine Boghici, and her companion, the also false seer Rosa Stanesco – still known as Mother Valeria of Ochosi -, to try to access part of Sabine’s inheritance.
The inventory of Jean Boghici’s assets is in the Justice since 2015, and has Genevieve as an inventory. Jacqueline Stanescos, Rosa’s cousin and another false seer, Gabriel Nicolau – Rosa’s son, also participated in the coup. Ronaldo Ianov, Diana’s father-in-law, was also investigated, but died before the operation.
Sabine, Rosa, Jacqueline and Gabriel are temporarily trapped.
Sabine, Jean and Genevieve: mother and daughter fight in court over the dealer’s inheritance — Photo: Reproduction
The BRL 725 million scam
According to the police, Sabine and Rosa Stanesco – who have a stable relationship – planned to divert the elderly woman’s assets with the spiritual coup.
Armed with the information that Sabine passed on, Rosa, Diana and Jacqueline acted as false seers who said that Genevieve’s daughter would die, but that she could get rid of the evil if the young woman’s mother did a job.
Such spiritual work began with big money transfers, then the elderly woman was held in private prison – during the pandemic -, and the subsequent theft of famous paintings, such as the canvas by Tarsila do Amaral. Overall, the damage is estimated at R$ 725 million.
Targets of Operation Sunset Sunset — Photo: Reproduction