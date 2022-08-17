Fbio Santos asks Corinthians for focus and reaffirms the importance of qualifying in the Copa do Brasil

This Tuesday, Corinthians held its last training session before facing Atlético-GO, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Shortly after the activities, left-back Fábio Santos gave an interview to Corinthians TV.

To qualify, the Parque São Jorge team needs to reverse the 2-0 defeat suffered in the first leg. Under this scenario, Timão’s number 26 asked for support from the fans and reaffirmed the group’s anxiety for the decisive duel.

“Very motivated, we can’t wait to get on the field and try to turn it around. I’m going to ask for the support of the fans, but we’re going to leave everything on the field to get the classification, which is the most important thing of the year”, he said.

Fábio Santos also insisted on talking about the internal environment at CT Joaquim Grava. According to the experienced player, annoyance is normal after defeats, but it will not be an obstacle for Timão to seek classification in the Copa do Brasil.

“When you lose games it’s natural for everyone to be upset. Fortunately you don’t have much time to complain or celebrate because we have a battle ahead of us, so it’s focusing 100% of our energies on Atlético-GO that we’re going to try anyway , seek this classification”, he concluded.

The ball rolls to Corinthians and Atlético-GO at 9:30 pm this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena. The winner of the match will go to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, where he will face the winner of the game between Fluminense and Fortaleza.

