Fê wore glasses because of conjunctivitis the 1st time with João Vicente

In addition to remembering what it was like to have the “profession” of Cleo Pires’ husband, actor João Vicente de Castro, 39, told on the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, by actresses Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, that he and Fê Paes Leme already had sex with glasses and a tampon so as not to be known.

It all started when João Vicente talked about the ego of being praised after a night of sex with his affairs. Fê Paes Leme, then, said he had no great memories of when they were together. “Funny that I don’t remember. Didn’t score,” he snapped.

“Okay,” reacted João Vicente de Castro. “Didn’t he cry with you, Fernanda?”, asked Giovanna Ewbank. “What about this crying talk, João?”, asked Fernanda Paes Leme. “Didn’t you cry with Fernanda?”, reinforced Bruno Gagliasso’s wife. “I don’t think so”, commented the presenter of “Papo de Segunda” (GNT).

João Vicente de Castro explained that he only cries when there is an involvement that goes “far beyond” orgasm. Fernanda Paes Leme took the opportunity to remember when she started to be with the actor.

You know that the first time I kissed João I had conjunctivitis. Our fear was that we wanted none of our friends to know. So, we kissed and then we were like: ‘has conjunctivitis appeared?’

Fernanda Paes Leme

“I’ll go a little deeper… We had sex with eyeglasses. Remember?”, asked João Vicente de Castro. “What do you mean?” shouted Gio Ewbank. “The fear was so much of conjunctivitis that she had sex with glasses,” continued the actor.

“Guys, stop. Cancel this podcast. I won’t be able to go back… I still had a gas [nos olhos]”, laughed Fernanda Paes Leme. “You can see how horny”, joked the presenter of “Papo de Segunda”.

Amid the laughter, Fê Paes Leme praised João Vicente de Castro for following his friend even after the involvement and confided that he had sex with the actor similar to a “soap opera scene”.

João was always a guy who always after we lived this story that we were friends before and remained my friend after we got involved… We were friends and all, but there was that incubated horny and there was a bit of a scene of novel itself. Go to the sink, do I don’t know what and I have a tampon and glasses.

Fernanda Paes Leme

“His mother called in the middle,” reported João Vicente de Castro. “Stop”, reacted Fernanda Paes Leme. “It was beautiful because we were very passionate and horny. But we didn’t want others to know,” he said. “We wanted nobody to know about our friends because people would get into that ‘we’re cheering'”, she concluded.