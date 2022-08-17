Fiat cuts prices for Argo, Cronos and Pulse in August

Fiat reduced the prices of the Argo, Cronos and Pulse models in August, due to the reduction of the IPI, promoted by the federal government at the end of July, which passes from 24% abatement for the automotive sector.

The Argo had a reduction of up to BRL 600, with the 1.0 version going from BRL 75,490 to BRL 75,190, with a price cut of BRL 300. The Drive 1.0 also had a reduction of R$300, from R$79,490 to R$79,190.

The Argo Trekking 1.3 had a cut of R$600, from R$85,490 to R$84,890.

In the case of the Cronos 2023, the cut was up to R$700 in the Precision 1.3 CVT version, which fell from R$93,490 to R$92,790, a drop of R$600 in the price.

Versions 1.0 and Drive 1.0 of Cronos went from R$74,790 and R$78,490 to R$74,490 and R$78,190, respectively, both with a cut of R$300.

The Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 manual and CVT had its prices reduced from R$96,290 and R$103,290 to R$95,590 and R$102,590, a cut of R$700.

In the Drive and Audace versions, both with a 1.0 Turbo engine, there was a reduction of R$300, falling from R$111,290 and R$116,290 to R$110,790 and R$115,790, respectively.

The top-of-the-line version of the Pulse, the Impetus, went from R$127,990 to R$127,390, a reduction of R$600.

Fiat Argo, Cronos and Pulse 2023 – Prices