Fighting cancer, Simony reflects on clinical status

This Monday (15th), the singer Simony, who is fighting cancer, appeared to reflect on his clinical condition. The artist discovered that the disease is reaching her intestine, which made her undergo several tests and treatments. Already at home and trying to build her routine again, the famous published a photo in front of a very natural setting.

Wearing a light colored dress and flat sandals, Simony took a picture of herself in a beautiful garden, full of plants and flowers. The beautiful scenery ended up complementing the hopeful message in which the singer is passing.

“How good it is to walk, see and feel every detail of life, of flowers. Thank you always thank you,” she commented on social media. Already in the space of the comments of the post, the fans of the artist celebrated the health of the famous: “Beautiful to live”, commented an admirer. “Very nice to see you well,” celebrated another.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Simony returned to social media last Thursday (11), in order to update his followers on how he is feeling with the treatment against the disease.

When making a new publication on her Instagram, the artist shared an image in which she appears completely without makeup and wearing a white t-shirt. “Here, everything is fine. One day at a time,” she said, with a heart emoji alongside the caption.

