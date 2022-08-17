find out how much Flamengo earns if they eliminate Athletico

Flamengo faces Athletico and can win another jackpot for advancing in the Copa do Brasil. If it eliminates the people from Paraná this Wednesday (17), at Arena da Baixada, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), the CBF will have to make a pix of R$ 7.3 million to Mengão. The value is only for the club’s arrival in the semifinals of the competition.

So far, Mengo has already received R$ 8.8 million for being in the quarterfinals. R$1.9 million was for participation in the Third Phase. For reaching the round of 16, Rubro-Negro received BRL 3 million, in addition to BRL 3.9 million for their presence in the quarterfinals. That is, if they win the classification, Flamengo reaches the amount of R$ 16.1 million just for the advances in the Copa do Brasil.

But this value can be even higher. The champion receives R$56 million, while the runner-up receives R$23 million. That is, just qualify in the semifinals and reach the big decision that will have more money guaranteed in Flamengo’s coffers.

Adding the R$ 16.1 million to the title prize, Flamengo earns R$ 72.1 in the event of a title in the Copa do Brasil. If it is runner-up, the club gets R$ 39.1 million in prizes from the Copa do Brasil. But obviously the fans want the title. See the awards according to each stage; the values ​​in bold are those already guaranteed by Mais Querido.

  • BRL 1.9 million – Third Phase
  • R$ 3 million – Round of 16
  • BRL 3.9 million – Quarterfinals
  • Semifinal: BRL 7.3 million
  • Vice: BRL 23 million
  • Champion: BRL 56 million

If they eliminate Athletico, Flamengo can face São Paulo or América-MG in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

The drawing drawn places the confrontation between São Paulo and América-MG alongside the Flamengo match. That is, if they advance, Flamengo faces one of the two opponents. In the first game, São Paulo won at home by 1 to 0. The match in Minas takes place on Thursday (18), at 21h.

On the other side of the bracket, Fluminense and Fortaleza are dueling for a spot in the semifinals, while Corinthians tries their luck against Atlético-GO. For the first leg, Corinthians ended up defeated by 2 to 0 playing away from home. Also away from home, Fluminence won 1-0.

