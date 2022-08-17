Find out if you can find 6 words hidden in the image

One fun and challenging hobby It’s great for sharpening the mind. In this puzzle, you must find six words hidden in the Image of a birthday party. They are in English, but with attention it is possible to identify them, even without knowing the language.

Read more: You only have 25 seconds to solve this challenge

Find 6 hidden words in the image

Puzzles are great pastimes and work as a positive, healthy stimulus for the brain. As they are not resolved automatically, they make us think and reflect on a given challenge.

For this reason, puzzles accumulate several benefits and are indicated for increasing creativity, logical reasoning, concentration and, above all, for improving memory.

In today’s challenge, you must look at the image below very carefully and identify the six words hidden in the illustration. It is worth mentioning that they are part of the image and some are very difficult to find.

Answer to the challenge

And then? Found the answers? If you didn’t find any words or just some of them, challenge yourself one more time and try to find them all. However, if you’ve looked several times and haven’t found it, here are the words that are hidden in the image:

Friends (friends);

Gift (gift);

Party (party);

Balloon (balloon);

Cake(cake);

Games (games).

Now have you found them? Note that the words are between the lines of the image, like in the girl’s hair or on the sleeve of the girl’s lilac blouse with a pink bow in her hand.

Puzzles and optical illusions stimulate thinking

To maintain a young brain, you need to stimulate existing connections in neurons and form new connections. Typically, optical illusions and puzzles are linked to these activities as they stimulate cognition, creativity and concentration.

In children, the constant relationship between using puzzle pieces and having fun with optical illusions can guarantee improvement in school performance due to a more agile and creative mindset, essential for problem solving.