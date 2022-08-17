Find out what Lívia Andrade’s role will be on Sunday with Huck

Lívia Andrade’s arrival at Globo to compose Domingão with Huck, at the invitation of the presenter himself, gained enormous repercussion on the internet and approval of a large part of the public who saw her project herself throughout her 25-year career at SBT. And a curious fact, in addition to being the artist’s big comeback on Brazilian TV Sundays, is the fact that she integrates the most successful picture of the attraction.

According to information from Notícias da TV, Lívia Andrade’s role in Luciano Huck’s show will be in the segment Acredita em Quem Quiser, alongside Father Fábio de Melo and Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021). The first recording will take place next week and the premiere of the new season is scheduled for the 28th.

Lívia Andrade (Photo: Manuela Scarpa) Lívia Andrade Lívia Andrade (Photo: Manuela Scarpa) ********Photo-Luciano Huck At the age of 22, Luciano Huck became a columnist for Jornal da Tarde and, soon after, began to speak on a program on Rádio Jovem Pan. At the age of 23, he made his TV debut on the show Perfil, alongside Otávio Mesquita.Reproduction / Globe Advertising from the Metrópoles partner Lívia Andrade in What History Is This Porchat Lívia Andrade reproduction ********Photo-Luciano Huck Luciano is the CEO of the NGO Cria, which helps young people to develop professionally through audiovisual media. Due to the initiative, the presenter won the social entrepreneurship award given by the newspaper Folha de São PauloGlobe/Play Lívia Andrade in an interview with Leo Dias ********Photo-Luciano Huck In 1996, the manager was invited to debut H, in Band. The program, successful at the time, was responsible for launching the characters Tiazinha and Feiticeira. With Fama, Huck decided to leave the column in Jornal da Tarde and dedicate himself to TVreproduction Livia Andrade Lívia Andrade is presenter Instagram/Play ********Photo-Luciano Huck In addition to being a presenter and announcer, Huck also wrote the book De Porta Em Porta, dubbed the movie Enrolados and starred in the features Xuxa Requebra and Um Show de Verão.Fábio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure livia andrade Livia AndradeInstagram/Play ********Photo-Luciano Huck At the age of 24, Huck saw the Jornal da Tarde column become a TV show, Circulando, on CNT Gazeta. In the meantime, the young man opened some bars aimed at the São Paulo elite.reproduction 0

In a publication on social networks, Lívia confirmed and celebrated the new achievement. “When can I go back to TV? Now I can answer, back on Sunday, such a special day for me. But now it’s on Domingão with Huck, on Globo”, she announced.

Believe Who You Want is a panel where the jury has to find out who is telling the true story amidst some fakers. Each week is a different theme and the stories are surprising and unusual.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.