Fiocruz research attests to the benefits of the reiki technique for mental health in the pandemic

Reiki (laying on of hands therapy) is a practice that can reduce emotional symptoms such as fear of death, panic and anxiety with improved mental health. It is the conclusion of a study developed by researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qualitative research highlights that therapeutic listening is essential to generate empathy, bond and reduce psychic suffering.

In the period of the pandemic, according to Fiocruz, Integrative and Complementary Practices in Health (PICs) proved to be allied to the treatment of patients with Covid-19. The National Health Council (CNS) approved, in May 2020, a recommendation for public managers to include them and disclose the fight against the new coronavirus in assistance.

Conducted between March 2020 and December 2021, at the National School of Public Health (Ensp/Fiocruz), the study aimed to apply reiki – with therapeutic listening in teleservices via cell phone – in women under psychiatric care in the Covid-19 pandemic. , supplying limited face-to-face access to medical consultations and psychosocial interventions.

The study was conducted by the researcher in Public Health Zelia Pimental Andrade and the psychiatrist Mário Roberto Romano. The methodology followed several steps, including “reception to celebrate everyday events, overcoming challenges and valuing life, therapeutic listening to guide therapeutic behavior and generate bonds between user and therapist”, explains the scientist.

In addition, the researchers also considered the application of reiki via cell phone accompanied by high-vibration sounds (such as reiki music), online reports from users about the effects of reiki for the reiki therapist, checked in face-to-face consultations by the psychiatrist.

Users did not receive other therapies in the period. There were 92 teleservices, with an average of 17 per user, weekly and for one hour. The study included eight women with acute depressive disorder or in remission.

Therapeutic listening revealed fear of death, panic, anxiety, impotence, insomnia, sadness and body aches. Reports of the effects of reiki have included peace, lightness, improved sleep and family relationships.

Psychiatric consultations, according to Fiocruz specialists, showed a reduction in anxiety, body aches and sadness, improvement in self-esteem and self-care with reduction and interruption of psychiatric medications.

“As a critical analysis we recommend that it is necessary to offer reiki to a greater number of users served by mental health services and in the long term so that the effectiveness of the results can be better established”, say the researchers.

In view of the results, they emphasize the importance of monitoring the effect of reiki in maintaining mental health, “since there was a gradual decrease in psychiatric medications in half of the people served”. Two users discontinued use, under medical advice.

The Integrative and Complementary Practice in Health (PICS) applied – Reiki – is a hands-on therapy, which can also be applied at a distance. This year it celebrates its centenary. Reiki is part of the National Policy on Integrative and Complementary Practices (PNPIC, 2017) of the Unified Health System (SUS). With no need for touch, reiki is a century-old Japanese therapy that can also be applied from a distance.

Recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), PICs began to be implemented by the SUS, free of charge, through the National Policy on Integrative and Complementary Practices in 2006. They do not replace traditional treatments, but are beneficial in the complementary treatment of various diseases, according to studies.

