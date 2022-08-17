Flamengo consults for Andrey and follows conversations for renewal with Vasco | football

Flamengo took a look to the side in search of the so-called “business opportunity” in the rival and made an inquiry about the situation of Andrey Santos, Vasco’s revelation.

Faced with the impasse to renew the contract of the 18-year-old midfielder, which has advanced positively for Vasco’s people recently, the red-blacks made contact to find out about the numbers involved in the negotiations and monitor the development of the facts from a distance. If Vasco and Andrey do not reach an agreement, Flamengo has already positioned itself as one of the clubs waiting for a breach.

+ With 777, Vasco reopens negotiations and is optimistic to renew with Andrey Santos

1 of 3 Collective by Andrey Santos, from Vasco — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Collective by Andrey Santos, from Vasco — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The information is that the club from Gávea has not formalized any type of proposal and sees the situation carefully to avoid conflicts with the rival, but the good relationship with Giuliano Bertolucci opened the way for consultation. The businessman, who manages the career of the 18-year-old boy, has had a good relationship with the red-black leaders since the beginning of the Landim administration.

Flamengo has reports and great evaluations of Andrey from the youth ranks, and saw the recent obstacle in the negotiations for a renewal with Vasco an opportunity. Vasco’s standout in Serie B, with five goals scored, the midfielder has only one more year of contract with the club and a fine considered low by the red-black standards in the domestic market: R$ 14 million.

People close to the player consider Flamengo’s option financially seductive, but make it clear that any negotiation with another Brazilian club will only happen after all possibilities with Vasco are exhausted. Recently, however, the conversations have evolved to a happy ending with the participation of 777 Partners, the company that took over SAF Vasco.

2 of 3 Andrey Santos, from Vasco, performing for the Brazilian under-20 team — Photo: Reproduction/Andrey’s Twitter Andrey Santos, from Vasco, in action for the Brazilian under-20 team — Photo: Reproduction / Andrey’s Twitter

The mood is one of optimism for a positive outcome in the coming weeks. Vasco’s most recent proposal was presented last week. Andrey’s staff has not responded so far, but the ge found that conditions are not yet considered ideal. The tendency is for new conversations to take place, with the possibility of sending a counter-proposal from the entrepreneurs.

The main reason that has stopped Andrey’s renewal with Vasco so far was the disagreement over the value of the termination penalty for clubs abroad. The midfielder’s entrepreneurs asked for something between 12 and 15 million euros, while the Vasco board did not give up that the new contract stipulated a much higher value.

With the arrival of the 777 executives, it is as if the negotiation started from scratch. But the approach of the North American group of the player’s staff, with a face-to-face meeting held in July, in Barra da Tijuca, gives the situation friendly contours. The signal had already been given that they will reach an agreement that is good for everyone, this includes the value of the termination fine.

Andrey Santos shines, Vasco thrashes and returns to vice-leadership

In favor of a positive outcome, Andrey’s desire to renew with Vasco weighs heavily, a club where he arrived very young and with which he has a lot of identification. Some clubs from inside and outside Brazil have sought out the midfielder’s managers in recent months to gather information and show interest. Barcelona presented two proposals, both rejected.

Under the current contract, valid until August 1, 2023, Andrey’s release clause is 30 million euros (R$ 166.1 million) for clubs abroad and R$ 14 million for the domestic market. The midfielder has five goals scored by the professional, two of them in the victory over Tombense last Saturday, in Série B of the Brasileirão.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more Flamengo news

3 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧