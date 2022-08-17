Flamengo has already invested BRL 800 million in its squad since 2019 | Flamengo

The international transfer window closed last Monday, and Flamengo once again had a strong market share. The most financially significant transaction was that of Everton Cebolinha, for R$ 73 million. In all, the club has invested around BRL 800 million in the squad since 2019, including acquisition, gloves, renewals and commissions. .

As most purchases are made in installments, a part of this amount will still be paid. Gabigol, bought for 16.5 million euros (at the time, R$97 million), was the biggest purchase, followed by Arrascaeta (value increased to R$89.4 million after the purchase of the 25% that belonged to Defensor) and Pedro (R$ 88.2 million).

The year-to-year investment:

2019: BRL 249.5 million

2020: BRL 195.2 million

2021: BRL 177.5 million

2022: BRL 178.7 million

This amount of R$ 800 million also includes the investment made by the club in training in the basic categories – about BRL 140 million.

In addition to the transfers with the purchase of economic rights, Flamengo hired other athletes without a contract or near the end of their contract, such as Rafinha, Filipe Luís, Gustavo Henrique, Isla, David Luiz, Varela and Vidal.

The main purchases of economic rights made by the Flamengo since 2019:

Gabigol (2019): 16.5 million euros (R$ 97 million)

Arrascaeta (2019): BRL 81.6 million (in 2022, another BRL 7.8 million to buy another 25% of Defensor): total: BRL 89.4 million

Pedro (2020): 14 million euros (R$ 88.2 million)

Everton Cebolinha (2022): 13.5 million euros (about R$ 73 million)

Gerson (2019): 11.8 million euros (R$ 64.8 million)

Michael (2020): BRL 38.5 million

Léo Pereira (2020): BRL 34.2 million

Thiago Maia (2022): BRL 24 million

Bruno Henrique (2019): BRL 23 million

Rodrigo Caio (2019): BRL 21.2 million

Pablo (2022): BRL 16.6 million

Pulgar (2022): 3 million euros (about R$ 15.6 million)

Santos (2022): BRL 15.5 million

Fabrício Bruno (2022): BRL 15.1 million

Marinho (2022): BRL 6.4 million

In addition to buying, Flamengo has also made impactful sales since 2019 to try to balance the scales. Only with the most famous names, it was more than R$ 620 million, with emphasis on Reinier and Gerson.

Top sales as of 2019:

Reinier (2020): 30 million euros (about R$136 million, but Flamengo kept 80% of the amount – approximately R$109 million).

Gerson (2021): 25.5 million euros (including bonuses) – BRL 160 million

Pablo Marí (2020): 10 million euros (can reach 12 million) – around BRL 52 million

Léo Duarte (2019) – 10 million euros (R$ 41.8 million)

Michael (2022): 8.5 million euros (R$ 45.1 million)

Cuéllar (2019) – 8 million euros (R$ 36.8 million)

Rodrigo Muniz (2021) – 8 million euros (about R$ 49 million)

Jean Lucas (2019) – 8 million euros (R$ 34.8 million + R$ 11.3 million for the trip to Monaco). Total: BRL 46.1 million

Yuri Cesar (2020) – US$ 6 million (about R$ 31 million)

Nathan (2021) – BRL 27 million

Henrique Dourado (2019) – BRL 20 million

Vinicius Souza (2020): BRL 16.5 million

Lincoln (2021) – US$ 3 million (about R$ 15.6 million)

Note: transactions of lesser financial value, such as Bill, Piris da Motta, Max, Caio Roque, Matheus Sávio, João Lucas, among others, did not enter the account.

Flamengo, still alive in the three competitions it disputes, puts its squad to the test once again this Wednesday, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, in the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. At Maracanã, the teams drew 0-0.

