Flamengo has already invested BRL 800 million in its squad since 2019 | Flamengo

The international transfer window closed last Monday, and Flamengo once again had a strong market share. The most financially significant transaction was that of Everton Cebolinha, for R$ 73 million. In all, the club has invested around BRL 800 million in the squad since 2019, including acquisition, gloves, renewals and commissions..
As most purchases are made in installments, a part of this amount will still be paid. Gabigol, bought for 16.5 million euros (at the time, R$97 million), was the biggest purchase, followed by Arrascaeta (value increased to R$89.4 million after the purchase of the 25% that belonged to Defensor) and Pedro (R$ 88.2 million).
The year-to-year investment:
- 2019: BRL 249.5 million
- 2020: BRL 195.2 million
- 2021: BRL 177.5 million
- 2022: BRL 178.7 million
This amount of R$ 800 million also includes the investment made by the club in training in the basic categories – about BRL 140 million.
In addition to the transfers with the purchase of economic rights, Flamengo hired other athletes without a contract or near the end of their contract, such as Rafinha, Filipe Luís, Gustavo Henrique, Isla, David Luiz, Varela and Vidal.
The main purchases of economic rights made by the Flamengo since 2019:
- Gabigol (2019): 16.5 million euros (R$ 97 million)
- Arrascaeta (2019): BRL 81.6 million (in 2022, another BRL 7.8 million to buy another 25% of Defensor): total: BRL 89.4 million
- Pedro (2020): 14 million euros (R$ 88.2 million)
- Everton Cebolinha (2022): 13.5 million euros (about R$ 73 million)
- Gerson (2019): 11.8 million euros (R$ 64.8 million)
- Michael (2020): BRL 38.5 million
- Léo Pereira (2020): BRL 34.2 million
- Thiago Maia (2022): BRL 24 million
- Bruno Henrique (2019): BRL 23 million
- Rodrigo Caio (2019): BRL 21.2 million
- Pablo (2022): BRL 16.6 million
- Pulgar (2022): 3 million euros (about R$ 15.6 million)
- Santos (2022): BRL 15.5 million
- Fabrício Bruno (2022): BRL 15.1 million
- Marinho (2022): BRL 6.4 million
In addition to buying, Flamengo has also made impactful sales since 2019 to try to balance the scales. Only with the most famous names, it was more than R$ 620 million, with emphasis on Reinier and Gerson.
Top sales as of 2019:
- Reinier (2020): 30 million euros (about R$136 million, but Flamengo kept 80% of the amount – approximately R$109 million).
- Gerson (2021): 25.5 million euros (including bonuses) – BRL 160 million
- Pablo Marí (2020): 10 million euros (can reach 12 million) – around BRL 52 million
- Léo Duarte (2019) – 10 million euros (R$ 41.8 million)
- Michael (2022): 8.5 million euros (R$ 45.1 million)
- Cuéllar (2019) – 8 million euros (R$ 36.8 million)
- Rodrigo Muniz (2021) – 8 million euros (about R$ 49 million)
- Jean Lucas (2019) – 8 million euros (R$ 34.8 million + R$ 11.3 million for the trip to Monaco). Total: BRL 46.1 million
- Yuri Cesar (2020) – US$ 6 million (about R$ 31 million)
- Nathan (2021) – BRL 27 million
- Henrique Dourado (2019) – BRL 20 million
- Vinicius Souza (2020): BRL 16.5 million
- Lincoln (2021) – US$ 3 million (about R$ 15.6 million)
Note: transactions of lesser financial value, such as Bill, Piris da Motta, Max, Caio Roque, Matheus Sávio, João Lucas, among others, did not enter the account.
Flamengo, still alive in the three competitions it disputes, puts its squad to the test once again this Wednesday, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, in the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. At Maracanã, the teams drew 0-0.
