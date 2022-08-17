Flamengo publishes list of related teams for the duel against Athletico, for the Copa do Brasil; check out

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Flamengo publishes list of related teams for the duel against Athletico, for the Copa do Brasil; check out 0 Views

Brazilian football

First match at Maracanã ended in a 0-0 tie and only a win will qualify any team in normal time.

Matheus Hojaij

Per Matheus Hojaij

Gabigol celebrates with Vidal for Flamengo (Photo: Getty Images)
Gabigol celebrates with Vidal for Flamengo (Photo: Getty Images)
Matheus Hojaij

On the night of the next Wednesday (17), Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo face each other at Arena da Baixada, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the return leg of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. Three weeks earlier, the teams drew 0-0 at Maracanã. Any new equality will take the decision to penalties, while the teams will have to win to pass in normal time.

In the early afternoon of this Tuesday (16), Flamengo released on their social networks the list of related parties for the match, in which David Luiz will not have, suspended for having received a red card in the first leg. The likely replacement is Fabrício Bruno, who scored twice in the victory over Athletico himself for the Brazilian Championship.

Check out Flamengo’s list of matches for the match:

Goalkeepers: Cleiton, Hugo Souza, Matheus Cunha and Santos

Sides: Ayrton Lucas, Filipe Luís, Matheuzinho and Rodinei

Defenders: Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Pablo

Midfielders: De Arrascaeta, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes, Matheus França, Victor Hugo and Vidal

Forwards: Everton Cebolinha, Gabriel Barbosa, Lázaro, Marinho, Pedro and Vitinho

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Corinthians opens ticket sales for the Brazilian Women’s decision at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians announced in the early afternoon of this Tuesday the details for the sale of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved