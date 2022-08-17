Flamengo surprises and can hit the hiring of Vasco’s great jewel: “Seductive option”

Player is in talks to renew his contract

Flamengo returned with everything to the market after the arrival of coach Dorival Júnior. Names such as Arturo Vidal, Everton Cebolinha, Erick Pulgar and Guillermo Varela were confirmed, but the club does not want to stop there.

Another great player who could join the club in the coming months is midfielder Andrey Santos, who has been considered one of the great jewels of Brazilian football and, in addition, Vasco’s main highlight in Serie B.

The midfielder, just 18 years old, is the target of several European clubs, such as Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, his next destination may still be in Brazilian football and also in Rio de Janeiro, but for Flamengo.

People linked to Andrey see Flamengo with good eyes

That’s because, according to the ge, the player, who is in talks for a renewal with Vasco, is also a target for Flamengo. Despite prioritizing the cross-Maltino, people close to the athlete welcome the change to the red-black, treating it as a ‘seductive option’.

Meanwhile, Andrey continues to work with Vasco’s colors. In the current season, there are 22 games played and 5 goals scored – great numbers.

