Flora shoots Donatela, discovers that the bullets are fake and escape makes the villain break her leg and be captured

In The favorite, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will invent that she and Flora (Patricia Pillar) they will put on a show like in the old days when they were singers. The two will rehearse, provide costumes and go to the theater where the show will take place.

On the other hand, before the curtains are opened, Donatela – on purpose – will tell Flora that she doesn’t want to sing anymore. Seeing that Donatela won’t change her mind, the villain will pull a gun and force her to sing. But the ammunition will already be properly exchanged by Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) for blanks. But, unaware of this, Flora is going to shoot Donatela.

At this point too, the butler will have already warned the police that Flora killed Dodi (Murilo Benício) and will talk about the fake show put on by Donatela. “Donatela, talk to me! Why did you make me do this? (…) It was your fault”, the viper will say, repentant. “It was better this way, I need to rest”, will speak Donatela, pretending that she is almost dying. “You helped me leave (…)”will speak the dondoca. “Don’t talk like that, you won’t die, you can’t die”will counter the character of Patricia Pillar.

When trying to evade the police, Flora will end up breaking her leg and will be taken by the police to the ambulance and taken to the hospital. However, she will manage to escape. The telenovela will have a time passage of two years, where Flora will remain a fugitive, while Donatela will plan her marriage to Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia).