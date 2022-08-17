Fluminense discloses related to the game against Fortaleza | fluminense

Fluminense released on Wednesday morning the list of related teams to face Fortaleza, at 8 pm, at Maracanã, for the return game of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. With no surprises in the list, the team has again the midfielder Nonato, who was out of the game against Internacional, last weekend, because he belongs to Colorado.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Related from Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction Related from Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

After 20 days, Fluminense will have its “ideal team” available again after suffering successive suspensions in Brazilian Championship games. The last game in which the holders were available was precisely in the first game against Fortaleza, at Castelão. With this, the tendency is for coach Fernando Diniz to send the team to the field with the same formation that won the first game.

Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Nonato, André and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano

+ Read more news from Fluminense

After scoring a streak of 13 unbeaten games, Fluminense lost 3-0 to Internacional, in Beira-Rio, last Sunday, in a game valid for the Brasileirão. Against Fortaleza, Flu sees the opportunity to recover from the defeat with the classification in the Copa do Brasil to continue dreaming of a title in this second semester.

In the first game, Fluminense beat Fortaleza in Castelão by 1-0, with a goal from midfielder Nonato. Tonight, coach Fernando Diniz’s team will have the advantage of a tie.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧