FOMC minutes should be “stubborn” on the pace of interest rate hikes in the United States, say economists

When the Central Bank of the United States raised the country’s interest rates by another 75 basis points, on July 27, the monetary authority chose not to indicate the magnitude of the next adjustments. He preferred to leave the “door open” and make a decision based on the economic indicators that come out until the next meeting, scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September. But the impression that was left in the market with the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, after the decision, was that the monetary tightening would enter a milder cycle. The minutes of the July meeting, which will be released this Wednesday, tend to be a bullshit.

That’s because, after Powell’s speeches, regional Fed presidents such as Mary Daly (San Francisco) and Charles Evans (Chicago) returned to talk about the need for a more restrictive monetary policy. “The minutes will be important to understand what generated Jerome Powell’s communication, if he got in the way or if it was in fact a coordinated vision of the collegiate”, says Angelo Polydoro, economist at ASA Investments.

The minutes hit the market with a certain smell of mothballs, as some important indicators came out after the last meeting of the monetary authority, bringing new perspectives. The consumer price index (CPI) was stable in July, interrupting an upward cycle and surprising the market. “At the meeting, the Fed still did not have the clearest view of this sharp decompression of the July CPI. But I was already aware that fuel prices and commodities lower prices soften the inflation scenario and they may already comment on this in the minutes”, says Andrea Damico, partner and chief economist at Armor Capital.

Another point of attention is how much the Fed is taking into account the deceleration of some indicators of economic activity, especially confidence indices. “Inflation was not just caused by an increase in demand. And the indicators already show a slowdown in activity”, observes an analysis by Levante Ideias de Investimento. Attention was drawn to the performance of industrial activity measured by the Empire State index, which, in July, had the second biggest drop in its historical series.

“The minutes will show how far the Fed’s analysis was. If, in their assessment, the members of the Fomc only looked at the acceleration of prices (in the past) or if they have already started to include in the analysis the probable drop in the pace of activity

due to worsening demand (in the future)”, wrote the Levante analysts.

Credit Suisse believes that the deceleration of activity indicators was indeed an issue at the last Fed meeting and believes that the monetary authority should reduce the pace of interest rate hikes. On the other hand, he sees no signs that the rate should fall again next year. “The Fed indicated that its members saw the inflation slowdown as encouraging, but still at very high levels,” reads the Credit analysis, which forecasts inflation still well above target in 2023.

Even indicating zero inflation in July, the accumulated CPI is 8.5% in 12 months. The core index, excluding volatile prices such as food and energy, rose 5.9% in the period. Already the American consumption inflation, measured by PCE (PCE Consumption Expenditures) accumulates high of 6.8% until June and its core, high of 4.8% in the period. Both indicators are well above the 2% target for US inflation.

“There is still one round of monthly data until the September meeting. I imagine that these data will define the size of the next increase and that the Fed will continue to reflect this dependence on the scenario”, concludes Luciano Sobral, chief economist at Neo Investimentos.

