Former player vents after 4 months without seeing Karina Bacchi’s child

Former player Amaury Nunes posted an open letter on his Instagram account this Wednesday (17) regretting the fact that he has not seen Enrico, son of his ex-wife Karina Bacchi, for four months. In the message, he does not name the actress by name, but states that the last time he saw the child was on April 17 of this year, shortly before the couple announced the end of their marriage, in May.

“Today it’s been four months since I’ve seen my son. Right at the beginning of our relationship, one of my ex-wife’s main virtues was to be a good mother, in fact an incredible, dedicated, present, hardworking, courageous mother. that in her, and that was one of the main reasons that made me embrace that family, in that very special moment, with a newborn baby”, wrote Amaury;

Amaury recalled how he met Karina Bacchi shortly after Enrico’s birth.

“We met in person in Miami on 08/28/2017, twenty days after his birth. There, I quickly felt that not only she, but especially him, needed me. I believe that God put me in that country, in that city, at that exact moment so that I could be there for them. In a short time, we decided that I was going to move to São Paulo with them. It was like this, one weekend I was on the beach in Miami, playing footvolley with my friends, in the other I was warming up a bottle at dawn, playing the role of husband and father of a newborn child, and feeling extremely happy,” he said.

Throughout the letter, Amaury recalled when, in 2019, Karina ‘gifted’ him with the entry into affective partner paternity, but revealed that, after the couple’s comings and goings, the actress asked him to sign a waiver document.

“It was a very big shock, I felt extremely sad (…). I agreed to sign that document, because I never thought that a simple paper would define a relationship as pure and as beautiful as mine and my son’s. Now , for four months, I have been trying to understand the reason for this attitude of hers, of not letting me go, at least living with, or talking to our son, and I would like to make it clear that my intention was never and never will be to take him away from her, very on the contrary, as I said here, I always admired her as a mother (…). I’m still here with open arms and heart to resume socializing with him, without fights, without rancor, just with love, and I’m sure he does too” , finished.

In the post caption, Amaury explained that, the last photo of the shared sequence, ‘is one of the many gifts she has given me during these years, always praising me a lot as “the best father in the world”, “his daddy”, “son do Amaury”‘.

Enrico is the result of an in vitro fertilization performed by Karina Bacchi months before she met Amaury, when she was still single. Recently, the former player lamented the distance from his son on August 8, the date of the child’s birthday, and was even answered by the actress, who said: “The words seem beautiful, but everything has a reason. justice says otherwise. May God have mercy and give you grace to be truer in your next family”.

See the full open letter: