Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover becomes a meme; see the jokes!

After much anticipation, Epic Games finally released today (16) the crossover of Fortnite and Dragon Ball. The subject yielded a lot and, in addition to being one of the most commented on social networks, it generated a sequence of dozens of memes.

One of the main targets was Vegeta. Despite the Saiyan prince being one of the most serious characters in the anime, fans joked about the possibility of seeing him performing the traditional battle royale dances.

The possibility of seeing the super-powered Goku loading and shooting a firearm was also a joke. Check out, below, the best publications about the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball:

Seeing Vegeta by Orange Justice made my day perfect pic.twitter.com/fA2ABs3O0U — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 16, 2022

Vibin with Vegeta pic.twitter.com/c4bzAAFUS8 — James Daly ?? Gamescom (@gamesdaly) August 16, 2022

goku gets a dub with the kamehameha then hits the griddy # fortnite pic.twitter.com/YscAsZ27s9 — Jim (@BigFurryBalls) August 16, 2022

I thought Goku taking up arms would be the scariest thing I’d see in the Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover, but there you have it… This definitely doesn’t feel right pic.twitter.com/kG0vs958u9 — Matthew Mognon ???? (@MateusMognon) August 16, 2022

This video shows that Fortnite is going too far! That’s good. pic.twitter.com/2zYEwZvS9z — Marcelo Alves (@aomarcelo) August 16, 2022

Fortnite in the old days: dancing, kids, weird memes and construction

Fortnite today: pic.twitter.com/O2BQRVaO1C — Kinguir (@kinguir) August 16, 2022

Fortnite and Dragon Ball

The anime that was very successful in Brazil is one of the partnerships with the most famous battle royale in the world. Previously, characters from Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Street Fighter, The Walking Dead, Chapolin, Cobra Kai and Naruto have had skins in the game.

In the case of Dragon Ball, the title won in addition to the possibility of playing with Goku, Vegeta, Bills and Bulma, special items, tasks, new Kamehameha attack and missions.

Another novelty is that until September 17, 2022, fans will be able to watch Dragon Ball Super within the game. To do this, just go to the Discover menu and find the “Episodes Festival”.

And then, what has already played the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball? What are you thinking? Leave your comment on Voxel’s Twitter!