Fortnite gets a crossover with Dragon Ball Super, including Goku

The long-awaited crossover between Dragon Ball Super and Fortnite was finally released by Epic Games. The company revealed today (16) all the content that will be available in the partnership, including Goku and Vegeta as playable characters.

An update with all the content has already been released for the game on all platforms. In addition, Epic Games made a post reporting all the changes brought with the arrival of Dragon Ball Super to Battle Royale, as well as releasing action-packed trailers.

The highlight is the presence of iconic characters from the anime saga. Players will be able to purchase Goku, Vegeta, Bills, and Bulma, which are already in the in-game store.

Kamehameha and Saiyan Transformation

In addition to the characters, the crossover with Dragon Ball brings several items and actions inspired by the anime. Accessories like Goku’s staff and Roshi Master’s hull are also part of the game.

The action list also includes the Ki cooldown, which allows you to turn anime characters into Super Saiyans. Another famous gesture is the Metamoru fusion, which pits two players to do the iconic “dance” from the anime.

The update also features a Kamehameha, which can be used to eliminate enemies, in addition to the Flying Cloud. Items can be used during matches when collecting capsules in battle royale.

Now, Fortnite also has a tab dedicated to Dragon Ball, with several challenges that yield rewards to players. Epic Games will still air Dragon Ball Super episodes in the battle royale from August 16 to September 17.