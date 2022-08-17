fortune teller predicts who advances to semifinals

On Wednesday night (17), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), Flamengo visits Athletico-PR for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, a 0-0 tie at Maracanã, that is, whoever wins at Arena da Baixada will advance to the next stage.

And the game that will take place in a little more than 24 hours had its future read by the psychic Mariana Fonseca, who publishes her predictions on her YouTube channel, called ”MF Tarot”. According to Mariana, the match will be very balanced and disputed in all aspects. There is a chance for the duel to be defined on penalties, but his cards pointed to Flamengo’s classification.

Previously, in Libertadores, Mariana nailed the elimination of Corinthians against Rubro-Negro.

”Furacão comes with Felipão having to use a sneaky strategy. That strategy of holding Flamengo. They have her fans, her love and her trust in their favor. What comes to me for Athletico is the Tower. The Tower isolating the Hurricane a little (…) In other words, will it be a complicated game? Go, because Torre shows that even playing at home, Athletico has a small disadvantage”, pointed out the tarologist.

Next, Mariana justified what her oracle brought to confirm the classification of the Most Beloved.

”Flamengo comes with Dorival analyzing many situations. Bringing important changes to the game. And these changes open the door to the semifinals. We have the child, who brings faith and hope for a new cycle. Tough game, it can go to penalties, but the higher percentage is for Flamengo to qualify, even away from home”, he concluded.

Flamengo can return to a semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

The last time they were in the semi of the national tournament, Rubro-Negro fell against the same Athletico-PR. The duel was last season, but the field commands were reversed.

On the first leg, in Curitiba, there was a 2-2 draw with a controversial goal by Pedro in stoppage time. On the way back, Fla had many defensive errors and on counterattacks lost 3-0.

