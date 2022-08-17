From athletes, actors and influencers: the celebrities who compete in the Elections – Celebrities



Playback/Instagram/Assembly

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





08/16/2022 12:16

08/16/2022 12:16

The electoral calendar was officially started this Tuesday (16/08) for the 2022 election. And, as always, well-known names of Brazilians outside politics appear on the list of candidates. Artists, journalists and sportsmen are prominent figures in the disputes, some of them already victorious in the past with very high votes.

Among the new candidates for public office, famous figures in the country, known in television, humor, sports and music stand out. The UAi Portal brought together some of the main names in the electoral race.

Marcos Ucha

Reporter Marcos Ucha, 64 years old, put his career as a journalist aside earlier this year, after 38 years in the area, covering wars, papal appointments and World Cups and Olympics, to enter politics. Ucha joined the PSB in Rio de Janeiro to become a federal deputy. Marcos Ucha declared to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) 2.2 million in assets.

Antonia Fontenelle

Actress and presenter, Antnia Fontenelle, 49, is known for her polemics. The youtuber joined the Republicans party and is preparing to enter political life and launched her candidacy as a federal deputy in Rio de Janeiro. The viva of Marcos Paulo (1951-2012) declared that the TSE only has R$ 25 thousand. No information regarding the fortune left by her husband was given to the Court.

Mario Frias

The former special secretary for Culture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 50-year-old Mario Frias is a well-known name on the small screen. Actor, he has participated in soap operas such as malhao (1999), Lady of destination (2004) and Floribella (2005). The Bolsonarista seeks a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for So Paulo. Frias will run for the Liberal Party and declared to have R$ 1 million in goods.

Felipe Folgossi

Felipe Folgossi, 48 years old, debuted his career in the miniseries sex appeal (1993), from TV Globo. In addition to the small screen, the actor also dedicated his life to the theater with the play Any Mutt Cat Has a Healthier Sex Life Than Ours, running for five years. Folgossi was also the runner-up in the fifth season of The farm, reality show on Record TV. In political life, he joined the PL and was a candidate for federal deputy for So Paulo. The artist declared that he had BRL 825,000 in assets listed in the Electoral Court.

Thiago Gagliasso

Brother of fellow actor Bruno Gagliasso, Thiago launched his candidacy for state deputy for the PL, in Rio de Janeiro. Unlike the rest of this list, the former participant of A Fazenda, from Record TV, did not declare any assets to the TSE.

Luclia Santos

Eternalized for her role in Slave Isaura (1976), novel by Record. Luclia Santos is another who ventures into politics. The actress seeks a place in the Chamber of Deputies for the PSB in Rio de Janeiro. To the Superior Electoral Court, the veteran declared to have R$ 2.7 million in assets.

Joel Santana

Away from the world of football since 2017, former coach Joel Santana, who has commanded great teams in Brazil, such as Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco, announced that he will enter a political career. Currently 73 years old, the coach candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro. The chosen party the Pros. On the TSE website there is also no asset declared by the technician.

Maurcio Souza

The ex-player of the Brazilian National Team of Vlei, Maurcio Souza, 33 years old, decided to leave the courts to run for a position in the Chamber of Deputies. Nicknamed Maurcio do Vlei, the former player joined the PL to run for a federal deputy for Minas Gerais. The former athlete claimed to have more than R$ 300 thousand in assets to the TSE.

Wanderlei Silva

MMA champion, Wanderlei Silva joined the Progressive Party of Paraná this year. At 45 years old, the athlete is recognized as one of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport. the biggest record holder of fights, victories and knockouts of Pride. Wanderlei candidate for federal deputy for the PP. The MMA legend stated to TSE that he owns over R$6 million in assets.

little grandson

Famous for the song Milla, released in the 1990s, singer Netinho entered political life this year, after accepting an invitation to join the PL. A supporter of the President of the Republic, Netinho launched his candidacy for federal deputy for Bahia. The musician told the TSE that he has R$75,000 in assets.

Carlinhos Aguiar

Actor and comedian who acted in the hidden cameras of the Check Everything For Money and was part of the Pontos Game, in Silvio Santos Program, both from SBT, until he left the station at the end of 2020. In political life, Carlinhos Aguiar, 66 years old, joined the PL and ran for state deputy for So Paulo. The sum of its assets declared Electoral Court totals R$ 5.8 million.

Silmara Miranda, ex-blonde from Tchan

Silmara Miranda, a former member of o Tchan, a journalist and a candidate for the Federal Highway Police (PRF), is going to invest in her political career and is running for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the Federal District. Affiliated to the Republicans, the former dancer claimed to have R$ 120 thousand in assets to the TSE.

Mrcio Poncio and Sarah Poncio

Representatives of one of the most famous families on the internet, the digital influencer Sarah Poncio and her father, the evangelical pastor Márcio Poncio, will run in the 2022 elections, both affiliated to the Pros (Republican Party of the Social Order). Sarah, with her 4.7 million Instagram followers, is seeking a seat in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (ALERJ) as a state deputy. With a more modest account of 642,000 followers, the patriarch of the Poncio family will be a candidate for federal deputy in Rio. Thus, like all candidates, they made their declarations of assets to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Both, declare millionaire figures, Márcio declared to have R$ 1 million. The heiress, on the other hand, declared twice as much, R$ 2 million.