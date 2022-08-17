From false cold sore to tiredness, monkeypox has different symptoms in each patient

A new worldwide concern, monkeypox still presents itself differently in each patient, despite all of them having a common symptom: skin sores. With the advancement of contamination, on social networks stories are repeated of people narrating the development of the disease in the body. Reports ranging from swelling in the throat, false cold sore to tiredness.

On twitter, a patient who identifies himself as João Pedro made a kind of diary. At first, he reports tiredness and the appearance of cold sores. “But this cold sore didn’t get better, it just got bigger, and then I started to feel the nodes in my neck swell,” he says.

In the days that followed, he claims to have had a fever and new sores all over his body, while the wound in his mouth only increased and swelled. Because of complications, he had to be hospitalized. “These wounds don’t hurt, they itch like a mosquito bite”, pointed out the patient who is still in isolation.

On the same social network, journalist Márcio Pannunzio also detailed the days of fighting the disease. “I lived through the pain and uncertainties of the new smallpox. After a few days of fever, chills, weakness, headaches and joint pain, I had swollen glands, a lot of inflammation in the throat and a very painful cold sore”, he comments.

Over the days, the journalist developed a large wound in the region of the chin, described by him as “a crater”. “To top it off, my asthma hit me hard. Believe me: keeping your emotional under control makes all the difference,” he pointed out.

In both cases, patients released images that reveal the action of the disease in the body, check it out.