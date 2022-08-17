From Jorge Jesus’ debut to “I am Lucas”: list recalls Athletico x Flamengo games at Arena da Baixada | athletico-pr

THE Arena da Baixada has already been the scene of great duels between athletic and Flamengo throughout the history of the confrontation. This Wednesday, the teams write a new chapter, at 21:30, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. On the way, 0-0 at Maracanã.

In recent years, the rivalry has increased after several encounters in decisive games. Hurricane and Fla make the seventh playoff decision in the last nine years.

In the Copa do Brasil, for example, this is the fourth consecutive season that the teams have crossed paths. Hurricane eliminated the opponent in the quarterfinals of 2019 and in the semifinals of 2021. Fla already passed the rival in the round of 16 of 2020.

History, however, carries valid matches for the Brazilian Championship and Copa Libertadores, with the stadium being a differential for the Atlético team.

The ge separated five times in which Caldeirão made the difference in the confrontation, with remarkable victories on the side of Paraná. Check it out below:

In 1999, Atlético-PR beat Flamengo 3-2 in the new Arena da Baixada

O athletic received the Flamengo for the first official match of the new Baixada, in 1999. The confrontation started long before the 90th minute. In an interview before the game, goalkeeper Clemer said he didn’t know striker Lucas, one of the highlights of Hurricane’s offensive sector.

With the ball rolling, the Atletico team opened the scoring with Kléber and had Lucas to increase the advantage and introduce yourself to the Flamengo goalkeeper. The match ended 3-2 for Athletico.

2 – Last Minute Turn: Braveheart glow

Atlético-PR 2×1 Flamengo – Brazilian Championship 2004

History continued to be written in 2004. In a game for the Brasileirão, Flamengo took the lead and carried the result until the 40th minute of the second half. However, everything changed at 43, with Washington’s goal and, at 45, with him marking the second of the athletican turn in less than two minutes.

3 – Athletico escapes relegation and takes Libertadores from Flamengo

Best moments: Atlético-PR 5 x 3 Flamengo for the 38th round of the 2008 Brasileirão

The last round of the 2008 Brazilian Championship marked a new clash. O athletic entered the field with the imminent risk of falling. already the Flamengo looking for a spot in the 2009 Copa Libertadores.

In the field, the Drilling was superior and opened two goals of advantage right away. Even with the carioca team discounting, the Rubro-Negro paranaense guaranteed a 5-3 triumph, the permanence in Serie A and still took the rival from Libertadores.

4 – Meeting at Libertadores

Atlético-PR 2×1 Flamengo – Libertadores 2017

The match this time was for the Copa Libertadores da América, in 2017. Present in Group D, the teams faced each other in Baixada, for the fourth round of the competition.

Even without having won at home in the tournament, the Drilling was efficient and built the victory with goals from Thiago Heleno and Felipe Gedoz. Willian Arão discounted for the Carioca team in stoppage time. At the end of the group stage, the Atletico team advanced to the stage, while the other Rubro-Negro was disqualified.

5 – Debut by Jorge Jesus

Best moments of Athletico-PR 1 x 1 Flamengo for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

One of the most recent games – and at the same stage as this year – Athletico hosted Flamengo for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The duel marked the beginning of the Jorge Jesus era at the Rio de Janeiro club.

As in other clashes, a hot match full of controversies. Hurricane took the lead with Léo Pereira, but Gabigol left everything the same. However, VAR stole the show after being consulted on disallowed goals and without scoring a hand touch outside the area of ​​goalkeeper Diego Alves.

In the return, a new tie and the decision by penalties. The Atletico team passed, made history and, at the end of the knockout stage, won the unprecedented title of the competition.