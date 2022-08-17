From sellside to buyside, and now CFO of Tenda

Luiz Mauricio Garcia, an analyst in the homebuilderswill be Tenda’s new CFO starting next week.

Luiz covered the sector for 8 years at Bradesco BBI. In 2019, he migrated to buyside: first as a partner at Apex Capital and then at Velt Partners, where he had been since October.

Before that, Luiz had a stint at Gafisa as investor relations manager (2009-2011) and worked in the financial planning, treasury and controllership areas of companies such as Claro and Aracruz.

The new CFO is 44 years old and will replace Marcos Pinheiro, who stayed in the position for a year and led the renegotiation with the company’s creditors, which faced problems due to high costs at the end of last year.

Tenda was the third company where Marcos had to deal with bad weather – either linked to the balance sheet or a punitive capital market. Prior to Tenda, he was CFO of Smiles (2013-20) and Enjoei (2020-21).

At Tenda, Luiz will have to deal in the short term with cash management – ​​after the company’s loss last year – and raising new funds, reducing the cost of debt.

“The medium-term challenge is not to let the low profitability of the present compromise the future potential of the company, which involves the resumption of profitability of our core business and the growth of Alea, our wooden house business,” Luiz told the Brazil Journal.

Tenda has a factory capable of producing 10,000 Alea homes a year, compared to a current production of 15,000 apartments/year.

The company has been talking about Alea’s potential, but investors’ attention in recent quarters has been focused on the exploding costs of steel and cement, which are now starting to recede.

Ana Paula Ragazzi