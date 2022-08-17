Gabi Martins appears in the bathtub with a bikini smaller than her volume: “It’s a job”

Gabi Martins raised the temperature of the web by sharing a sequence of clicks quite comfortably. On her Instagram account, the singer appeared inside a bathtub and caused an uproar among netizens.

In the images, Gabi Martins appears inside a bathtub, wearing a black thong bikini, very minimalist, where her body was highlighted. In another photo, the former BBB appeared from the side and collected praise for her good shape. “I will give you work”she said in the caption of the post.

“Each day more beautiful amore”, said a follower. “Most beautiful thing,” commented another. “The most beautiful”, drooled a fan. “A true beauty,” said an admirer.

Check out Gabi Martins’ post on social media:

was criticized

Not long ago, Gabi Martins was the target of much criticism after showing a gift from her fans. On the occasion, she showed a grocery purchase received at her home.

Gabi Martins was harshly judged by netizens who accused her of having sufficient financial conditions to buy groceries. In conversation with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Portal Em Off, she said that she published the videos as a form of thanks.

“My fans are very special and they wanted, with great affection, to please me, because I am living in São Paulo now and have a busy life of commitments. I just posted it as a thank you,” she explained.

suffered persecution

Recently, Gabi Martins said that she was the victim of persecution from a fan. In participation in the podcast PodDelas, on Youtube, the ex-BBB said that she was followed in several places she was.

“I got home and had a gift for me. A bottle, a chocolate and a piece of jewelry accompanied by a note: ‘Baby, I love you. Let’s arrange to meet’. With an acronym with the initials of his name.

Then, Gabi Martins said that she received several messages with a sexual nature sent by the boy: “I looked it up on the internet and there were several texts from him talking about me. He wrote like a child. ‘I’m going to pat that little white ass‘” she said.

“He said he was in love with me and started showing up everywhere I was. He was at a concert with my mom and he showed up there and kept staring at me. I started to be afraid to walk on the street”, she concluded.

