Gabigol is the protagonist of the growing and recent rivalry between Flamengo and Athletico

The fourth confrontation in consecutive editions of the Brazil’s Cupin between Atletico and Flamengo, ends this Wednesday. Starting at 9:30 pm, the teams decide who will advance to the semifinals in a promising match at Arena da Baixada. Faced with so many decisive games, the red-blacks from Paraná and Rio live in a growing rivalry, in which Gabriel Barbosa is the main protagonist.

Below, the THROW! recalls the main episodes between the clubs, which, even in 2013, well before the recent rivalry, decided the Copa do Brasil, with Flamengo beating Athletico in the decision.

2019: ATHLETICO GETS THE BEST AND PROMOTES AT MARACA

With Jorge Jesus debuting in command of the team, Flamengo visited Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, with a 1-1 draw. On the way back, at Maracanã, the result was repeated, and Hurricane got the best on penalties. The Hurricane celebration had the players imitating Gabi’s gesture and also the “smell” in provocation to the cariocas.

At the time, Bruno Guimarães and Léo Pereira – who currently defends Flamengo – stated that the gestures were a response to the provocations of Flamengo’s number 9 himself, who, after the draw at Arena da Baixada, would have said that “at Maracanã it would be easy “.





Athletico cast imitating Gabigol at Maracanã (Photo: Reproduction) Photo: Launch!

2020: ANSWER WITH TITLE AND CLASSIFICATION

After a special year for both Flamengo, champion of Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship, and for Athletico, who won the Copa do Brasil, the teams faced each other again in the opening of 2022, for the Supercopa do Brasil.

The impressive 3-0 victory at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, was followed by a celebration by the Cariocas in response to what happened the previous year, with the team making the gesture of Gabigol towards the Nation. Shirt 9 minimized:

– – I always do it after the goals. Then we went to celebrate with the crowd. No provocation. If they found it, a pity-he said.

In addition to the Supercup, the rivals would cross paths again in the 2020 Copa do Brasil. In the round of 16, with two wins (1-0 at Arena da Baixada and 3-2 at Maracanã), Flamengo led by Domènec Torrent advanced – this time, without further provocation from either team.

2021: HURRICANE CLASSIFICATION AND CATEGORY CLASSIFICATION

Last season, Flamengo and Athletico crossed paths in the semis and, after a 2-2 draw in Curitiba, Hurricane thrashed Renato Gaúcho’s team in Rio de Janeiro by 3-0. The categorical classification was followed by an institutional provocation, with the club publishing that “the synthetic turf had made the difference again”, in allusion to the statements of the opposing coach after the departure, in the Arena da Baixada.

Days later, for the Brasileirão, the teams faced each other again and Gabigol scored two goals in the Arena da Baixada, provoked and was provoked by the fans, and the atmosphere heated up on the field and in the tunnel that gives access to the dressing rooms. Remember the images below!

THE STORY OF GABIGOL IN THE BAIXADA ARENA

It is wrong to think, given all this history, that Gabigol is the protagonist only for the provocations in the encounters with the Hurricane. On the field, the striker has numbers and performance worthy of note – as well as his entire time at the Gávea club. In 12 games against the rival from Curitiba, six goals and two assists.

Specifically at Arena da Baixada, stage of this Wednesday’s decision, the striker has already defended Flamengo five times and scored three goals.

It is true that the collective use is not positive: there are three draws in two victories of Athletico over Flamengo. For tonight’s game, Gabi is confirmed among the holders of Dorival Júnior and everything indicates that he will be, once again, one of the protagonists.