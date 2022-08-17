Galaxy M53 5G with 108MP camera arrives at the lowest price in history at R$ 1899 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Raju Singh 32 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Galaxy M53 5G with 108MP camera arrives at the lowest price in history at R$ 1899 – Tudo em Tecnologia 0 Views

The Galaxy M53 5G recently hit the market to succeed last year’s M52 5G. The model has great settings, including a high-capacity main camera and great hardware. And today, it reaches its lowest price at R$1899.

For those unfamiliar, the Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it comes equipped with a Dimensity 900 processor capable of running games and other tasks with great fluidity. In addition, the hardware still includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space.

Samsung has also taken great care in cameras. Here we have a 108MP main lens that promises photos rich in detail. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide camera, a pair of 2MP macro and depth lenses, and a 32MP front lens for selfies and video calling. In addition, it brings more highlights such as support for 5G, Android 12 and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Main features:

  • Screen: 6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus with Full HD+ resolution at 120 Hz rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimension 900
  • GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Native Storage: 128GB
  • Back camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Frontal camera: 32MP
  • Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging
  • System: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface
  • Others: support for 5G networks, fingerprint reader on the side

On offer with a coupon, the Galaxy M53 5G is a great investment for its price range in Brazil:

WARNING: Promotion was tested at the time of publication, but may expire at any time without notice. To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

4 Android and iOS Tricks You Probably Didn’t Know: AWESOME!

Keeping up with the latest software features can be one of those not-so-easy tasks to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved