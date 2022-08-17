Gasoline DROPS to less than R$5 and ethanol leads in 2 states

Good news for drivers! In the first half of August, the gasoline price showed a drop of 9.5% compared to July numbers. The liter of the product was sold at an average of R$ 5.88 in the country. However, in some cities, fuel already costs less than R$5.

In the case of ethanol, the product was 7.8% cheaper at pumps in the same period, being sold on average for R$ 5.07. But even with the reduction in values, fueling the vehicle with alcohol only became advantageous in São Paulo and Mato Grosso.

drop in fuels

The information is from the logistics and fleet management company, Ticket Log. According to the numbers, the city with the cheapest ethanol is Valentim Gentil (SP), where a liter of the product sells for R$ 3.53.

In addition, a positive point is that gasoline is below R$ 7 across the country. And the trend is that it will become even cheaper after the latest adjustment by Petrobras, which cut almost 4.9% in the price of a liter of the product sold in its refineries.

This is the 3rd reduction in less than a month, together with the cut in ICMS tax rates on fuel.

Where is it worth supplying with ethanol in Brazil?

To determine when it is more advantageous to fill up with ethanol or gasolinea calculation is made that points out the cost in reais per kilometer driven.

The average price of a liter of fuel and average consumption are then considered, fixed at 11.5 km/l for gasoline and 8.5 km/l for alcohol. In other words, it pays to fill up with ethanol when the difference in price outweighs the reduction in autonomy.

See below where it is more worthwhile to supply ethanol in the country:

Sao Paulo

Average price per liter of ethanol: BRL 3.956

Cost per kilometer driven with ethanol: BRL 0.465

Average price per liter of regular gasoline: BRL 5,580

Cost per kilometer driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.485

Mato Grosso