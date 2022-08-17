Gasoline lag is 9%, even after Petrobras readjustment

Brazil Agency Petrobras reduces gasoline sales price to distributors

As of this Tuesday (16), the price of gasoline in refineries drops by R$ 0.18, as announced by Petrobras this Monday (15). Even so, fuel has room to fall, on average, by R$ 0.27, according to a report by Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), which points to a 9% lag in relation to the international parity price.

The import parity price (ppi) was calculated using as a reference the values ​​for gasoline, diesel oil, exchange, RVO and sea freight at the close of market on the 15th. Yesterday Brent oil fell 5% on fear of recession in China.

Brent futures are currently trading above $94/bbl. WTI (West Texas Intermediate) falls below US$ 89, close to the lowest level of the last six months.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, Petrobras said in a statement.

As for diesel oil, on the 5th day of validity of the last reduction announced by Petrobras, the lag is 8%, representing a margin of R$ 0.36 per liter.











