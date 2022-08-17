Gasoline may drop to R$4.70 in BH, price practiced in February 2021

With the reduction of R$ 0.18 in the price of gasoline, announced by Petrobras this Monday (15), the fuel could reach R$ 4.70 in Belo Horizonte, if the amount is passed on in full to consumers. The last time gasoline was at this level in the capital was in February 2021, according to data collected by the research website Mercado Mineiro.

The survey indicates that, at the time, the price in BH was between R$ 4,679 and R$ 5,247. The report did not use data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) because the agency’s price system is down due to an attempted hack on August 4.

The value, despite being lower than that practiced before June – around R$ 7.50 -, is still above that practiced in the Brazil in October 2016 . The month marked the implementation of the Import Parity Policy (PPI) by Petrobras, still in the government of President Michel Temer (MDB), which guides fuel prices in Brazil in balance with the international market.

And the reflexes of the external scenario, including, may continue to reduce the price of gasoline in Brazil. The Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) reported this Monday that the reduction in the price of gasoline announced by Petrobras could have gone beyond BRL 0.18 .

According to the report on international fuel prices released by the entity, the average price of gasoline in Brazil was 10% more expensive than in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching 14% more in the Port of Suape, in Pernambuco.

According to Abicom, the drop could have been R$ 0.33 per liter in the case of gasoline. In decline since the beginning of August, the price of a barrel of oil should continue to fall in the coming days and continue to impact the prices at the pumps that are paid by drivers.