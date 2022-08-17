Gasoline price reaches R$ 4.99 at stations in the Federal District

posted on 08/17/2022 05:47 / updated on 08/17/2022 06:32



The president of the Union of Retail Fuel and Lubricants of the Federal District (Sindicombustíveis-DF), Paulo Tavares, said that the stations should pass on to the consumer the reduction in gasoline prices announced on Monday by Petrobras. Yesterday, in the Federal District, the value of a liter of fuel was around R$ 5.20, and at the Petrolino Post, in Taguatinga, it was sold at R$ 4.99.

The state-owned company reduced by 4.8% the value of a liter of fuel in sales to distributors, which meant a cut from R$3.71 to R$3.53. According to the company, the decrease could mean an average reduction of R$ 0.13 in the price at the pumps, considering the composition of the product that is sold — 73% gasoline and 27% ethanol.

“There is nothing in the law that obliges the stations to lower immediately, to transfer the reductions in the refineries to the final price sold at the stations. However, in practice, it always goes to the final consumer, he is always benefited”, said Tavares.

The price reduction is leading the financial market to revise downwards inflation expectations for 2022. According to XP Investimentos, the projection of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2022 decreased from 7% to 6.8%. “In addition to bearish news on the fuel side, industrial goods point to a deceleration, which should begin to appear more clearly in consumer prices, also collaborating with a controlled variation of the IPCA ahead”, says the brokerage report.

Victor Miguel, a 20-year-old resident of Águas Claras, started driving during the pandemic and said he was looking forward to lower gas prices. “It had been a long time since I felt any improvement, the value was very high. Now it is still high, but it is plausible”, he said.

Tavares noted that Petrobras follows international quotations. “In my opinion it is not the best, I advocate a mixed system between international and national politics, but as it is adopted today, it is being done well,” he said. According to him, there is room for further reductions in the price practiced at refineries.

