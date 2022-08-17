Gaviões, board and Vítor Pereira meet before the decision with Atlético-GO; see details

Corinthians directors, Vítor Pereira and Gaviões da Fiel leaders met on Monday night in São Paulo with the aim of cutting corners before the decisive duel with Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil – the team needs to win at home by three goals to advance to the semifinals.

The report of my wheel found that, among the topics discussed, the poor performance of some players, the team’s lack of offensiveness, the recent departures of other athletes such as Jô, Luan and Willian, in addition to the recent interview with the coach.

As he had told the Portuguese press, Vítor Pereira explained to the fans that his explanation was hot headed for the negative result in the Derby. The coach also reaffirmed the lack of time to work day to day at the CT due to the calendar.

There were also conversations regarding the possibility of increasing the capacity of Neo Química Arena. Construction of stands behind the goals and removal of chairs were some of the alternatives raised to have more fans in the stadium.

Finally, a promise of total dedication on the part of the technical committee, the board and the players in search of a spot in the Copa do Brasil. The fans were assured that everyone in the CT has complete clarity on the importance of passing the stage against Atlético-GO at home.

