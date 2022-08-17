Gene therapy can cure blindness, study shows

posted on 08/17/2022 06:00



Worldwide, 80 million people suffer from glaucoma, a chronic disease that leads to progressive loss of vision. Its causes are not fully elucidated, it is currently treated with a focus on the only potentially modifiable risk factor, eye pressure. However, even the most advanced therapies in this sense are not always able to prevent blindness. Now, a study of a genetic mutation that increases the risk of Alzheimer’s, a neurodegenerative disease and a leading cause of dementia, shows that the variant may protect against the eye problem. According to the authors, the findings pave the way for a direct fight against the disease, with the potential for recovery of the optic nerve.

The study, published in the journal Immunity, builds on an important 2017 finding that neurodegenerative diseases, characterized by the destruction of central nervous system cells, have the APOE4 variant of the Apolipoprotein E gene in common. Alzheimer’s risk, it also reduces the risk of developing glaucoma, discovered two years ago a team of scientists from Mass Eye and Ear and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in the USA, led by Milica Margeta, professor and specialist in glaucoma.

The relationship between the mutation and its protective effect against eye disease, however, had not yet been understood. Now, again under Margeta’s coordination, researchers from the same institutions have discovered how APOE4 can prevent glaucoma. The study, carried out with animal models, showed that a genetic treatment that targets the variant is able to prevent the destruction of neurons associated with blindness.

“Our research provides a greater understanding of the genetic pathway that leads to irreversible blindness in glaucoma and, more importantly, points to a possible treatment to address the root cause of vision loss,” Margeta said in a note. “This study shows that the APOE gene-mediated disease cascade is clearly harmful in glaucoma and that when you interfere with it genetically or pharmacologically, you can actually stop the disease.”

In the study, the scientists tried to induce glaucoma in mice genetically modified to exhibit the APOE4 variant. Despite the elevated eye pressure, these animals did not suffer damage to the retinal ganglion cells, which are destroyed in the disease. To understand the process, the researchers carried out genetic sequencing to identify, in the animals’ brains, which genes were turned on and off in a type of immune system cell called microglia, which is associated with glaucoma.





Although the exact cause of the disease is not known, it is believed that glaucoma is the result of a microscopic inflammatory process in the optic nerve. In patients, microglia are always activated. In healthy tissues, this important cell protects the eyes and brain, but in degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, it can produce toxic molecules, including one called galectin-3, that destroy neurons and other cell groups.

In the study, the scientists observed that, in animals genetically modified to display the APOE4 variant, high eye pressure could not cause the microglia to go from being healthy to a potentially toxic cell. Without being activated, it stopped producing galectin-3 and, consequently, the neurons were protected. The conclusion was that trying to inhibit the manufacture of this molecule can prevent glaucoma. To reinforce the idea, the researchers evaluated samples of human eye tissue and saw that, in patients with progressive blindness and the common variant of APOE, this substance was increased. However, in those with the APOE4 mutation, it was virtually undetectable.

“This was an impressive finding and led to testing whether a pharmacological intervention could block galectin-3, which could potentially treat glaucoma,” says study senior author Oleg Butovsky, an associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. The scientists used galectin-3 inhibitors, which can be derived from natural sources and are currently in clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

The result was that injection of galectin-3 inhibitors blocked the disease cascade in mice with glaucoma, and retinal ganglion cells were protected, even with elevated eye pressure. “Our findings provide an explanation of why APOE4 is associated with a reduced risk of glaucoma and show that the APOE signaling pathway is a promising target for neuroprotective treatments for this disease. However, we still don’t know why the same allele is deleterious in Alzheimer’s disease, but protective in neurodegenerative eye diseases,” says Butovsky.

“Glaucoma is a very serious disease because the losses are permanent, it is not possible to recover the damages. All the treatment we have today is to reduce the pressure in the eye, but what happens inside the organ is not known”, says Jonathan Lake , medical director and ophthalmologist of the Opty Group. “This study opens a way to treat the cause of glaucoma; it is a very important step. In the photos published in the study, we can see the growth and regeneration of cells”, he says, noting that it is still a preliminary research, done with animals. The specialist reminds that, as it is a serious disease, it is necessary to monitor it frequently, especially in the case of people with a family history.

According to Milica Margeta, the team now intends to research in more detail galectin-3 inhibitors as potential treatments for glaucoma, carrying out tests in other animal models. In addition, they want to find out which are the most minimally invasive approaches to administering the substance, either orally or in the form of a slow-release gel. Scientists are already analyzing eye fluid and serum samples from patients undergoing glaucoma surgery to identify which population would benefit from galectin-3 inhibitors. The results will be the first step towards clinical trials, in humans.

Previous studies have already suggested associations between glaucoma, Alzheimer’s and the APOE4 gene. What would be the relationship between them?

The overexpression of APOE4 carries, according to some scientific studies, a greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s, but would reduce the risk of glaucomatous damage. It is known that APOE acts in the regulation of homeostasis (balance) of microglia cells, which are cells that support and protect nerve cells, both in the retina and in the central nervous system. The glaucomatous damage and consequent blindness occur when we have the degeneration of ganglion cells, which are the neurons responsible for transmitting visual impulses from the photoreceptors of the retina to the brain.

Are the mechanisms that lead to glaucoma and the loss of vision from this cause already well understood?

Glaucoma is known to occur due to the degeneration of ganglion cells. But the exact mechanism that leads to this degeneration is still not fully elucidated. The main risk factor for ganglion cell degeneration is increased intraocular pressure. However, there are cases of glaucomatous damage even with normal eye pressure. One of the explanations would be precisely the role of APOE in homeostasis in the cells that support and protect these neurons, that is, in glial cells, especially in microglia.

The study suggests a genetic approach to treating glaucoma. Although it is still in the pre-clinical phase, are there expectations that this approach could benefit human patients?

Studies have shown that targeting APOE, as well as galectin-3, would protect retinal ganglion cells, preventing their damage, also called apoptosis, which would prevent loss of visual field and the blindness. So, the development of drugs and gene therapy in these targets could be of great value in the treatment of glaucoma. The results should always be analyzed with caution, as they are still initial studies, tested on animals and it is not yet known whether the response in humans would be similar or not. Therefore, future studies on this topic are important.