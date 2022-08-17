Gioh, João Vicente and Fê Paes Leme tell if they ever cried during sex

Sexual confessions flowed freely during João Vicente de Castro’s participation in the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, led on YouTube by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank. Both the guest and the hostesses opened the game on a curious topic: crying during sex.

When questioned by the presenters, João Vicente did not run away from the lane. “It’s already happened. When you’re there on a date with the nice person, you start talking and the conversation flows very well. Then there’s a nice affection, everyone gets naked, starts having sex and looking the person in the eye.. .It’s impossible not to fall in love.”

“That over there is an incredible ballet. Sometimes I cry [durante o sexo]but I hide it”, admitted the actor and comedian. The guest’s frankness encouraged Giovanna to also open up about the subject.

“I’ve also cried while having sex, but I cried while having sex with my ex. It was with the second guy I had sex with. It was very different, I was already used to having sex with the other one. Bruno Gagliasso’s wife.

“I’ve cried too, with emotion”, also confessed Fernanda Paes Leme. “I came crying, from emotion, to reach that place of exchange. And it’s not a cry of happiness. It comes with a convulsion, a tremor”, she described.