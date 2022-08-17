Globo hires Lívia Andrade for Sunday with Huck

The presenter Lívia Andrade surprised everyone and has just been hired by TV Globo, this Tuesday (16/8), to work on Domingão with Huck. It is not yet known what role Lívia will play in the program. Lívia should debut in the attraction on August 28.

Before joining the Rio de Janeiro station, Lívia Andrade tried to host her own show, Música Mix. The attraction was supposed to air on Band in May, however, the pilot recorded by the artist did not please the broadcaster’s direction.

At the time, Lívia was irritated by the criticism she received with the attraction’s format. “The program hasn’t even premiered yet and there’s been a lot of rumours, false information, guesswork. Música Mix is ​​a mix not only of musical rhythms, but of people, from different tribes. We can allow ourselves new rhythms, new discoveries, new friendships and our party was a little bit of all of that”, she said.

Livia had also said that she was not in a hurry to set a premiere date. “I’m in no rush, there’s no pressure to set a release date. It has to be delicious, like a big party, we have to enjoy this whole process and that’s what we’re doing,” she said.