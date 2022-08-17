Globo is so rich, why is it asking for money on ‘Criança Esperança’?

The title of this text came from the mouth of comedian Paulo Vieira in the show ‘Criança Esperança’, shown on Monday night (15). The question, in an ironic tone, is justified.

As the artist himself commented, many people — especially those who easily fall for fake news and the network’s enemies on the internet and in politics — believe that part of the money raised can go into the channel’s vault.

A video narrated by the artist explained that the amount raised during the ‘Criança Esperança’ marathon goes directly to the Unesco account. The station does not keep 1 cent and still supervises the application of all the money donated by the public in the chosen social projects.







Tadeu Schmidt, Taís Araújo, Marcos Mion and Paulo Vieira were the presenters of ‘Criança Esperança’ Photo: Publicity / TV Globo

Globo does its part in promoting the show and showing the positive result of the actions in the lives of thousands of children and adolescents in large cities and remote places, such as Escola das Águas, in the Pantanal, visited by the channel’s team this year.

Amid the frequent ideological attacks against the broadcaster, it is important to prevent the political war from interfering with an important social mobilization that benefits so many people.

With revenues close to R$ 15 billion, the largest communication group in the country participates in other projects, with donations and TV broadcasts, mainly in the areas of education and the environment.

Founded in 1977, the Roberto Marinho Foundation does relevant work in the production of educational content. Even without the disclosure of figures, it is possible to say that it invests in its own initiatives more than what ‘Criança Esperança’ raises, such as in the production of pedagogical kits and professional training for young people.